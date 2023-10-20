Salt Lake Bees Break Ground On South Jordan Ballpark Site

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Eyeing a spring 2025 opening, the Salt Lake Bees began construction for a new ballpark in South Jordan after spending the past 30 seasons closer to downtown Salt Lake.

Bees owner Gail Miller was joined by local and state elected officials and Los Angeles Angels representatives for a groundbreaking ceremony as the Bees prepare to move homes after the 2024 season.

Built in partnership with America First Credit Union, the new Bees Ballpark will have a capacity for 7,500 fans and will offer a range of ticket options from open-lawn seating to a premium club and field-level seating where fans will be closer to home plate than the pitcher. pic.twitter.com/JNaZOEO4iJ — Bees Ballpark (@beesballpark) October 19, 2023

“We look forward to playing in this growing area of the county,” said Marc Amicone, president and general manager for the Salt Lake Bees. “This new facility and its amenities will provide a world-class game-day experience for our players and fans. We know that our fans will enjoy the family-friendly experience of Triple-A baseball in this state-of-the-art venue.”

With a capacity of 7,500 fans, the new park will offer a range of tickets from open-lawn seating to expanded premium, club, and field-level seating where fans are closer to home plate than the pitcher; event spaces; family-friendly gathering areas and a new alcohol-free zone; an easily accessible team store; and picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains.

Daybreak Community Excited About Ballpark

The LHM Company announced in January 2023 plans to relocate the Bees from their current home at Smith’s Ballpark on 1300 South & West Temple in Salt Lake to a more rural location in Daybreak, Utah.

“We are a family-centered community, and we are excited to join friends and family from across the region as together we enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in South Jordan,” said City of South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

It’s official! Today, Governor Spencer Cox, Representative Mike Shultz, representatives from professional baseball, South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey and City Council, and the Larry H. Miller team, broke ground on the new Bees Stadium and urban center in South Jordan. pic.twitter.com/YX3NAvmgo4 — South Jordan City (@southjordancity) October 19, 2023

“Downtown Daybreak will be a transformational, mixed-use development in the fastest growing part of Salt Lake County, and we are thrilled this initial phase will be anchored by a new ballpark,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company.

The Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City through the 2024 season.

Following The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports Zone

Salt Lake will open the 2024 season on the road against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 29. After a three-game series in Sacramento, the Bees return to Salt Lake for a six-game series versus the Tacoma Rainiers beginning on Tuesday, April 2.

KSL Sports coverage of the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

