On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake Bees Break Ground On South Jordan Ballpark Site

Oct 20, 2023, 2:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Eyeing a spring 2025 opening, the Salt Lake Bees began construction for a new ballpark in South Jordan after spending the past 30 seasons closer to downtown Salt Lake.

Bees owner Gail Miller was joined by local and state elected officials and Los Angeles Angels representatives for a groundbreaking ceremony as the Bees prepare to move homes after the 2024 season.

RELATED: LHM Group Announces Attempt To Bring Major League Baseball Team To Utah

“We look forward to playing in this growing area of the county,” said Marc Amicone, president and general manager for the Salt Lake Bees. “This new facility and its amenities will provide a world-class game-day experience for our players and fans. We know that our fans will enjoy the family-friendly experience of Triple-A baseball in this state-of-the-art venue.”

With a capacity of 7,500 fans, the new park will offer a range of tickets from open-lawn seating to expanded premium, club, and field-level seating where fans are closer to home plate than the pitcher; event spaces; family-friendly gathering areas and a new alcohol-free zone; an easily accessible team store; and picturesque views of the Wasatch Mountains.

RELATED: How Does Rays Stadium Announcement Impact Big League Utah Plans?

Daybreak Community Excited About Ballpark

The LHM Company announced in January 2023 plans to relocate the Bees from their current home at Smith’s Ballpark on 1300 South & West Temple in Salt Lake to a more rural location in Daybreak, Utah.

“We are a family-centered community, and we are excited to join friends and family from across the region as together we enjoy America’s favorite pastime right here in South Jordan,” said City of South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

“Downtown Daybreak will be a transformational, mixed-use development in the fastest growing part of Salt Lake County, and we are thrilled this initial phase will be anchored by a new ballpark,” said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company.

The Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City through the 2024 season.

RELATED STORIES

Following The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports Zone

Salt Lake will open the 2024 season on the road against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 29. After a three-game series in Sacramento, the Bees return to Salt Lake for a six-game series versus the Tacoma Rainiers beginning on Tuesday, April 2.

Listen to Bees games on KSL Sports Zone. All Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Forecast For BYU vs. Texas Tech From KSL Weather Team

The latest weather forecast from KSL's Matt Johnson for BYU/Texas Tech.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texas Tech-BYU Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

The BYU Cougars will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the first time in program history during Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Team Announces 2024 Schedule

The Utah Gymnastics program revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2024 season, including a nationally televised event in January.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #1 Karl Malone

he countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has come to an end. Topping the list at number one is non-other than Karl Malone.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #2 John Stockton

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is nearing its end. Coming in at number two is Hall of Famer John Stockton. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Athlete Comes Back From Multiple Head Injuries, Sets World Record

Most people associate sports with entertainment, but motivation and hope can be found when looking in the right places.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Salt Lake Bees Break Ground On South Jordan Ballpark Site