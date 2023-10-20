On the Site:
Forecast For BYU vs. Texas Tech From KSL Weather Team

Oct 20, 2023, 2:38 PM

PROVO, Utah – What will the weather be like for the BYU/Texas Tech game on October 20?

There’s no one better to answer that question than the KSL Weather team.

Meteorologist Matt Johnson provided a weather forecast for tomorrow’s game between BYU and the Red Raiders. It’s the first time in BYU’s history that they are hosting Texas Tech in Provo.

BYU Football, Texas Tech, Weather Forecast

KSL Weather forecast for BYU versus Texas Tech on October 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

KSL Weather Game Day Forecast for BYU/Texas Tech

“It should be a pretty nice game. I mean, look at these temperatures; 70s turn to 60s by the time you reach the fourth quarter,” said Johnson on the Friday morning KSL Today weather forecast.

The temperature at the 5 p.m. kickoff of BYU/Texas Tech is expected to be 73 degrees in Provo. Then it cools off to 66 degrees in the fourth quarter—a pleasant day of fall weather in the Big 12.

Saturday’s meeting between BYU and Texas Tech is the first matchup between the two schools since 1940. They now meet as Big 12 foes.

Tomorrow’s game is the homecoming contest for BYU. Throughout the week, BYU has held various homecoming activities. On Saturday, before the Texas Tech game, there will be a concert outside LaVell Edwards Stadium hosted by DJ Ricky Barrera.

BYU comes into the game with a 4-2 record overall, 1-2 in Big 12 action. Texas Tech is 3-4, 2-2 in the Big 12.

BYU vs. Texas Tech

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at Noon

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

