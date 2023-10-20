2 Clearfield men charged with possession of heroin, 14,000 fentanyl pills

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Oct 20, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm

Two Clearfield men are facing federal charges accusing them of possession of heroin and about 14,000 fentanyl pills. (Robert Stoetzel, Alamy)

(Robert Stoetzel, Alamy)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

CLEARFIELD — Two Clearfield men are facing federal charges accusing them of possession of heroin and about 14,000 fentanyl pills.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Juan Robles-Ramos, 22, and Pedro De Jesus Figueroa-Roman, 19, on Wednesday on charges of illicit drug possession with intent to distribute. Both men are in custody.

The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Force began a criminal investigation in July into the men, who the agency describes as “foreign nationals,” and other alleged members of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of narcotics in Utah.

An undercover agent purchased methamphetamine from Figueroa-Roman in July, leading agents to suspect he lived in Clearfield, court documents said. In September, a “confidential source” identified Robles-Ramos in a controlled purchase of heroin and learned he and Figueroa-Roman live together in Clearfield, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 6 and recovered about 1,444 grams of fentanyl (which equates to about 14,000 pills), 1,453.5 grams of heroin and $4,192 in cash in Figueroa-Roman’s bedroom and bathroom, court documents state. Agents also reported recovering 1,292 grams of heroin in Robles-Ramos’ bedroom and bathroom.

Figueroa-Roman also faces a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The men appeared for their initial court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 19.

