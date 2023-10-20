2 Clearfield men charged with possession of heroin, 14,000 fentanyl pills

CLEARFIELD — Two Clearfield men are facing federal charges accusing them of possession of heroin and about 14,000 fentanyl pills.

A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City indicted Juan Robles-Ramos, 22, and Pedro De Jesus Figueroa-Roman, 19, on Wednesday on charges of illicit drug possession with intent to distribute. Both men are in custody.

The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Force began a criminal investigation in July into the men, who the agency describes as “foreign nationals,” and other alleged members of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of narcotics in Utah.

An undercover agent purchased methamphetamine from Figueroa-Roman in July, leading agents to suspect he lived in Clearfield, court documents said. In September, a “confidential source” identified Robles-Ramos in a controlled purchase of heroin and learned he and Figueroa-Roman live together in Clearfield, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.

Agents executed a search warrant on Oct. 6 and recovered about 1,444 grams of fentanyl (which equates to about 14,000 pills), 1,453.5 grams of heroin and $4,192 in cash in Figueroa-Roman’s bedroom and bathroom, court documents state. Agents also reported recovering 1,292 grams of heroin in Robles-Ramos’ bedroom and bathroom.

Figueroa-Roman also faces a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The men appeared for their initial court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 19.