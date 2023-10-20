Alleged DUI driver hits a car and flees into Ogden river, police say

OGDEN –– A man attempted to escape from police by running into the Ogden River after hitting a car late Thursday night.

Ogden police Lt. Will Farr told KSL that officers responded to the first hit-and-run at approximately 11 p.m. on 23rd Street Washington Blvd.

Farr said when officers arrived, the suspect car left the scene.

Soon after, officers were dispatched to another hit-and-run at 500 Park Blvd.

Farr said officers recognized the car as the same car involved in the first hit-and-run call. The man got out of the car and ran into the Ogden River in an attempt to escape from police.



Farr said police found the man and transported him to a local hospital. Police believe the man was intoxicated.

Farr could not confirm if the first hit and run involved the man allegedly hitting another car or a pedestrian.