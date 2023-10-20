On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

College students create 3D printed home that took only 15 months to build for $250,000

Oct 20, 2023, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

This 3D printed home took only 15 months to build from start to finish with a price tag of $250,000...

This 3D printed home took only 15 months to build from start to finish with a price tag of $250,000. This affordable housing solution is the work of a team of local college students. (KABC)

(KABC)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY PHILLIP PALMER, CNN


KSLTV.com

BURBANK, California — Tucked away on a small plot of the Woodbury University Campus in Burbank, is a concrete example of the future of homebuilding.

A 425-square-foot home, designed by Woodbury architecture students, is the first 3D printed structure to be permitted and built in the city of Los Angeles. From design to it’s current form, it took only 15 months.

“It’s a proof of concept that this really can be done and then can be repeated and scaled in a way that has a huge effect on our community but on the world at large even,” says Dr. Barry Ryan, the president of Woodbury University.

The house was an entry into the solar decathlon, which is a collegiate competition encouraging designers to create a high performance structure powered by renewable energy – something the students are very proud of.

“I think it looks really nice. I’m glad that we kept it raw concrete…we didn’t add any paints or anything like this on top of it so we can see all of the different layers and the actual material,” explains recent Woodbury graduate Jade Royer.

Jessica Gomez is also a recent graduate who worked on the project.

“I also enjoy the kitchen because it uses a lot of sustainable materials as well.. so like the dining chairs and the table is made from recyclable paper, so we try to think sustainably from the building but also with how we wanted to furnish it,” Gomez said.

The home’s shower water is recirculated for toilet flushing, and the bending form and sloped roof are designed to maximize solar power. Mineral wool insulation also serves as a fire barrier. The concrete used helps reduce noise and preserve internal temperatures but is also an environmentally friendly formula.

The three-day printing was so precise, no concrete was wasted.

“It’s a prototype, it’s many things all rolled into one and that was really what we were offering Los Angeles and the community to sort of learn and incorporate in their projects, in their homes, just offering it as an example,” says Kishani De Silva, the construction management chair at Woodbury University.

Over 30 organizations came together in support of the project with RM CONCRETE providing the labor for the traditional concrete components.

About two dozen students worked on what’s the Solar Futures House and some were able to see it through from beginning to end.

Eventually, a Woodbury student might live here, but the open floor plan, complete with an outdoor living space was designed to meet any community’s housing needs, able to conform to virtually any site conditions at a reasonable cost.

“It’s funny, you think that advanced technology is more expensive, but the fact is, we were able to get this project built for just over $250,000, and that’s incredibly affordable for housing in Los Angeles,” said Heather Flood, the dean of Woodbury’s School of Architecture.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A step inside Tracy City’s Dutch Maid Bakery is a step back in time. But for owner Cindy Day, a m...

By Marissa Sulek via CNN

Tennessee mom looks for answers in son’s cold case: ‘I just want to bury my son’

For three years, parents of a Grundy County man have wondered what happened to their son three years after he disappeared, they still can’t find his body or any evidence of what might have happened.

52 minutes ago

FILE - The White House, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)Cred...

Mark Sherman, Associated Press

The Supreme Court allows the White House to continue work to combat controversial social media posts

The Supreme Court says it will indefinitely block a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.

2 hours ago

Judge Andrew Wilkinson...

Nicki Brown, Sara Smart, Jennifer Henderson and Holly Yan, CNN

Suspect at large after Maryland judge killed in his home

A suspect is still on the loose after he allegedly shot and killed a state judge at his home Thursday, hours after the judge ruled against him in a child custody case, a Maryland sheriff said Friday.

3 hours ago

Photographs of some of the people taken hostage by Hamas are seen in posters on October 18, in Tel ...

 Alex Marquardt, Kaitlan Collins and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Two American hostages are being released by Hamas, sources say

Two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, are being released by Hamas, according to a person familiar with the negotiations and a diplomatic source.

5 hours ago

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Judge: Alex Jones can’t use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying Sandy Hook families

A Texas judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to families who sued over his conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

6 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break at his civil fraud trial at New York State Supr...

Michael R. Sisak

Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website

Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial judge has threatened to hold the former president in contempt.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

College students create 3D printed home that took only 15 months to build for $250,000