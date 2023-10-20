On the Site:
Miami Dolphins Place RB Chris Brooks On Injured Reserve

Oct 20, 2023, 5:30 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve placed former BYU Cougars running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve following an injury he suffered in Week 6.

Chris Brooks lands on IR with ankle injury

The Dolphins announced the transaction on Friday, October 20.

With the move to the IR list, Brooks will miss at least the next four games.

Brooks suffered an ankle injury during the second half of Miami’s 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 15. He ran the ball six times for 28 yards in the victory.

Following the Week 6 win, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided a small update on Brooks’ status moving forward.

“Chris is more week-to-week, I would say. There’s some swelling that has to go down with Chris before we can totally get the timeline or the rough estimation,” McDaniel said of Brooks earlier in the week.

The rookie from BYU played in each of Miami’s first six games.

During his time on the field, Brooks recorded 15 carries for 94 yards.

Following the win over the Panthers, the Dolphins improved to a 5-1 record.

Miami’s next game is on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 22 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Chris Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California attended the University of California, Berkeley. Brooks played for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Brooks collected 50 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

Following the 2021 season, the running back transferred to BYU.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior was a standout on BYU’s offensive with 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, Brooks ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

