Real Salt Lake To End Regular Season Against Rival Colorado Rapids

Oct 20, 2023, 6:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will conclude its 2023 season against the Colorado Rapids in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

Following the regular season finale, RSL looks onto the MLS Cup Playoffs beginning next week.

Real Salt Lake To Face Colorado For Third Time This Season

RSL and Colorado have already played twice this season. Real Salt Lake took the win in both matchups.

Most recently, they defeated the Rapids at home, 2-0, to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

RSL comes off of a draw against the LA Galaxy on the road.

Goals from Anderson Julio and Diego Luna brought Real Salt Lake back from down 2-0.

RELATED: Diego Luna’s 76th Minute Equalizer Gives Real Salt Lake Road Point

RSL is currently fifth in the West with a record of 13-12-8.

Colorado sits at the bottom of the conference with a record of 5-16-12.

The Rapids have two losses and two draws in their last five games.

RSL only trails the four-seed Houston Dynamo by one point. A win could put Real in the top four in the West with much better positioning in postseason play.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

