No. 18 Layton Comes Back To Upset No. 15 Copper Hills In 6A Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – After going down 14-0, the No. 18 Layton Lancers scored 24 unanswered points to upset the No. 15 Copper Hills Grizzlies in the first round.

Layton’s Gabe Lopez caught two third-quarter touchdown passes to give the Lancers the lead. Lopez finished with three total touchdowns.

Layton went winless in the regular season but pulled out a victory when it mattered most.

Layton will hit the road to play the No. 2 Corner Canyon Chargers on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Recap For 6A Utah High School Football Playoffs

Westlake’s Second-Half Push Leads To Win Over Fremont

No. 17 Westlake 31 @ No. 16 Fremont 14

The Thunder scored four touchdowns in the second half after failing to find the end zone in the first two quarters. The Silverwolves couldn’t keep up offensively, scoring just one touchdown in the first and fourth quarters. Brigg Grange scored both of Fremont’s touchdowns. Sale Fano recovered a fumble and took it to the house late in the third quarter. QB Aiden Bayless threw three touchdowns in the win.

Next Game: No. 17 Westlake @ No. 1 American Fork on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Byes

No. 1 American Fork Next Game: winner of No. 16 Fremont/No. 17 Westlake on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Corner Canyon Next Game: winner of No. 15 Copper Hills vs. No. 18 Layton on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lehi Next Game: vs. No. 14 Riverton on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 4 Skyridge Next Game: vs. No. 13 Farmington on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 5 Pleasant Grove Next Game: vs. No. 12 Herriman on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 6 Davis Next Game: vs. No. 11 Weber on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 7 Mountain Ridge Next Game: vs. No. 10 Lone Peak on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 8 Bingham Next Game: vs. No. 9 Syracuse on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 9 Syracuse Next Game: @ No. 8 Bingham on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 10 Lone Peak Next Game: @ No. 7 Mountain Ridge on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 11 Weber Next Game: @ No. 6 Davis on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 12 Herriman Next Game: @ No. 5 Pleasant Grove on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 13 Farmington Next Game: @ No. 4 Skyridges on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 14 Riverton Next Game: @ No. 3 Lehi on October 27 at 6 p.m.



