No. 14 Bonneville Sneaks Past No. 19 Hunter In Round One Of 5A Playoffs

Oct 20, 2023, 9:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 14 Bonneville Lakers squeaked out a 3-point win over the No. 19 Hunter Wolverines to advance to the second round of the 5A playoffs.

Both teams scored three total touchdowns but a second-quarter Bonneville field goal proved to be the difference.

Bonneville will hit the road to play the No. 3 Roy Royals on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 17 Orem 48 @ No. 16 Wasatch 24

The reigning state champion Tigers came out strong in the first round, scoring double digits in three quarters to secure a win over the Wasps. Orem led 27-3 at halftime. Mack Hixson and Mack Ellison each had two touchdowns for the Tigers. Both teams ran in a pick-six from 65 or more yards. The Wasps scored 21 of their 24 points in the second half.

Next Game: No. 17 Orem @ No. 1 Timpview on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 24 Taylorsville 13 @ No. 9 Woods Cross 52

A dominant first quarter propelled the Wildcats to a blowout win over the Warriors in round one. Part of their 31 points in the first, Woods Cross’ Carter Freestone scored on the first play of the game with a 68-yard kickoff return. Six different players found the end zone for the Wildcats. Cole Kramer ran in both of Taylorsville’s touchdowns.

Next Game: No. 9 Woods Cross @ No. 8 Brighton on October 27 at 6 p.m.

 

No. 20 Viewmont 13 @ No. 13 Maple Mountain 35

The Golden Eagles came out of halftime with a vengeance as they scored all 35 of their points to defeat the Vikings. Viewmont led 7-0 at halftime with a 45-yard bomb to Kingston Mickens as their only score. Maple Mountain’s Nic Hofheins recorded a hat trick with three rushing touchdowns. Vikings WR Jordan Jones scored Viewmont’s only second-half points.

Next Game: No. 13 Maple Mountain @ No. 4 Box Elder on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 21 Northridge 12 @ No. 12 West Jordan 21

The Jaguars jumped out in front in the opening quarter and never looked back as they beat the Knights to move onto the second round. Kyle Curtis and Tevita Makaafi were the first-quarter touchdown scorers for West Jordan. Two field goals and a third-quarter touchdown put Northridge in striking distance but West Jordan held strong in the fourth quarter and added to their lead to walk out with the win.

Next Game: No. 12 West Jordan @ No. 5 Olympus on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 18 East 33 @ No. 15 Kearns 21

The Leopards scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter to set themselves up for a two-possession win over the favored Cougars. The other three quarters were fairly even, with no team outscoring the other by more than a touchdown. Teki Finau ran in two of Kearns’s three touchdowns. Four different Leopards scored a TD as East moved past the first round.

Next Game: No. 18 East @ No. 2 Springville on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 23 Cedar Valley 7 @ No. 10 Bountiful 51

The Redhawks put on an offensive masterclass as they won big over the Aviators in round one. Bountiful led 34-7 at halftime. Siaki Fekitoa had three touchdowns for Bountiful on the ground while Faletau Satuala added two touchdowns through the air.

Next Game: No. 10 Bountiful @ No. 7 Granger on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 22 Highland 10 @ No. 11 Alta 34

Through the first three quarters, it appeared to be anyones game. The Hawks turned up the gas in the final quarter, scoring three touchdowns and holding the Rams to 0 points. Matt McKea, Anthony Cottis, and Nolan Lohness made up the fourth-quarter run with a rushing touchdown each. Highland’s Siosefa Brown was the only Ram to get in the end zone.

Next Game: No. 11 Alta @ No. 6 West on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Byes

  • No. 1 Timpview
    • Next Game: winner of No. 16 Wasatch/No. 17 Orem on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 2 Springville
    • Next Game: winner of No. 15 Kearns/No. 18 East on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 3 Roy
    • Next Game: winner of No. 14 Bonneville/No. 19 Hunter on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 4 Box Elder
    • Next Game: winner of No. 13 Maple Mountain/No. 20 Viewmont on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 5 Olympus
    • Next Game: winner of No. 12 West Jordan/No. 21 Northridge on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 6 West
    • Next Game: winner of No. 11 Alta/No. 22 Highland on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 7 Granger
    • Next Game: winner of No. 10 Bountiful/No. 23 Cedar Valley on October 27 at 6 p.m.
  • No. 8 Brighton
    • Next Game: winner of No. 9 Woods Cross/No. 24 Taylorsville on October 27 at 6 p.m.

