No. 15 Cedar Holds Off Second-Half Run, Beats No. 18 Pine View

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 15 Cedar Reds held on to their lead as the No. 18 Pine View Panthers made a second-half push. The Reds beat the Panthers, 34-23.

After leading 20-0 at the break, Cedar got outscored 23-14 in the second half. The Pine View comeback proved to be too little, too late.

Cedar QB Everett Kelling and Pine View QB Adam Moore both posted three passing touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cedar High Football (official) (@cedarhighfootball)

Cedar will hit the road to play the No. 2 Crimson Cliffs on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 24 Uintah 7 @ No. 9 Salem Hills 44

The Skyhawks looked motivated right out the gate, immediately jumping out to a multi-possession lead over the Utes. Salem Hills led 30-7 at the break and added one touchdown in each of the next two quarters. Skyhawks QB Jedi Nelson had four passing touchdowns. Treycen Jarman ran in Uintah’s sole touchdown.

Next Game: No. 9 Salem Hills @ No. 8 Green Canyon on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 20 Logan 13 @ No. 13 Dixie 55

The Flyers put up 42 points in the first half as they easily moved past the Grizzlies in the first round. Wyatt Truman and David Barschi both had two touchdowns for Dixie. Junior Coughlin intercepted Logan in the second quarter and took it 53 yards back to the house. Kedin Avila and Jalen Argyle were the touchdown scorers for the Grizzlies.

Next Game: No. 13 Dixie @ No. 4 Park City on October 27 at 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dixie High Football (@dixie_boosters)

No. 21 Tooele 14 @ No. 12 Mountain Crest 63

The result was never really in question as the Mustangs scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to silence the Buffaloes. Tooele started with the ball. But, just 16 seconds into the game, Will DeKorver pulled down an interception and ran it back for six. On Mountain Crest’s first offensive possession, Dax Benson took a carry 80 yards into the end zone. Bram Gustin and Erick Rojas each had a rushing touchdown for Tooele.

Next Game: No. 12 Mountain Crest @ No. 5 Timpanogos on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 23 Hurricane 20 @ No. 10 Desert Hills 49

The Thunder kept their foot on the gas as they scored seven touchdowns on their way to a big win over the Tigers. Desert Hills scored two touchdowns in every quarter except for the third. Thunder RB Tytan Mason had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Two of his scores on the ground came from 30 or more yards. Hurricane’s Tytan Mason caught a 68-yard bomb for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Next Game: No. 10 Desert Hills @ No. 7 Snow Canyon on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 19 Mountain View 17 @ No. 14 Payson 35

After going scoreless in the opening quarter, the Lions would score all 35 of their points in the second and third quarters to defeat the Bruins in round one. Payson’s Cooper Swasey had a dominant game. He caught two touchdown passes and added a 45-yard interception return for a TD. Dylan Wall added a 40-yard touchdown catch for the Lions at the end of the third quarter.

Next Game: No. 14 Payson @ No. 3 Provo on October 27 at 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payson High School Football (@paysonlionsfootball)

No. 22 Jordan 7 @ No. 11 Stansbury 62

The Stallions shut out the Beetdiggers in the first half and put up 21 points in each of the first two quarters on their way to a huge win. Eight different players scored a touchdown for Stansbury on Friday. QB Coleman Dearden threw four touchdown passes. Wilson Numbers had Jordan’s sole touchdown on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.

Next Game: No. 11 Stansbury @ No. 6 Ridgeline on October 27 at 6 p.m.

First Round Byes

No. 1 Sky View Next Game: winner of No. 16 Spanish Fork/No. 17 Bear River on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Crimson Cliffs Next Game: winner of No. 15 Cedar/No. 18 Pine View on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Provo Next Game: winner of No. 14 Payson/No. 19 Mountain View on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 4 Park City Next Game: winner of No. 13 Dixie/No. 20 Logan on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 5 Timpanogos Next Game: winner of No. 12 Mountain Crest/No. 21 Tooele on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgeline Next Game: winner of No. 11 Stansbury/No. 22 Jordan on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 7 Snow Canyon Next Game: winner of No. 10 Desert Hills/No. 23 Hurricane on October 27 at 6 p.m.

No. 8 Green Canyon Next Game: winner of No. 9 Salem Hills/No. 24 Uintah on October 27 at 6 p.m.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports