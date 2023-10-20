On the Site:
Jazz In-Arena Host Mariluz Cook Named Miss Utah USA

Oct 20, 2023, 9:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz in-arena host and KSL Sports’ own Mariluz Cook has been named Miss Utah USA.

A native of West Palm Beach, Florida, Cook has provided in-game entertainment during pregame, halftime, and timeouts at Jazz games since 2022.

Cook originally moved to Utah in 2020 to work for the Big Sky Conference before joining the Jazz last summer.

 

Cook graduated from Florida Atlantic with plans of becoming a prosecutor after majoring in criminal justice and communications.

Before competing for Miss Utah USA, Cook was Miss Fort Lauderdale 2016, Miss Boca Raton 2017, Miss Miami Beach 2018, Miss South Florida 2019, Miss Miami, and Miss Salt Lake.

“I’m really excited to get to do this again, and I feel really tied to Utah, especially in the past year this place has really become my home,” Cook said. “This is a dream that kept nagging at me.”

The competition will be held over two days in July and consists of a private interview with a panel of judges before the on-stage portion that features fitness, evening gown, and questionnaire categories.

Cook said she hopes to highlight the importance of mental health and mentorship through the competition and in her role as Miss Salt Lake USA.

“Those are issues that are really important to me, especially for young girls,” Cook said. “They’ve been subjects that have been really significant in the jobs I’ve been able to hold.”

Cook hit the national stage in February when she was named the in-arena host for the All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City and also worked for the Athletes Unlimited Basketball League where she met WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

Swoopes, a three-time MVP and four-time WNBA champion extended congratulations to Cook on Twitter after being named Miss Salt Lake USA.

“YES MA’AM!!!” Swoopes tweeted. “CONGRATS!!! Go be great!”

Cook also serves as a fill-in sports anchor and sideline reporter for KSL 5 TV.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

