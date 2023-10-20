Utah State Takes On Confident San Jose State In Mountain West Battle

LOGAN, Utah – Despite lingering questions about who will start at QB, Utah State is prepared to clash with San Jose State no matter who lines up under center on Saturday.

Utah State heads into gameday against San Jose State with lingering questions about who will start at quarterback.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose, CA to take on the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Last season, Utah State became bowl-eligible thanks to a 35-31, come-from-behind win over the Spartans at Maverik Stadium. Calvin Tyler Jr. led the Aggies with 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Cooper Legas completed 23-of-35 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown but also threw two interceptions in the win. Brian Cobbs recorded ten catches for 122 yards with Justin McGriff secured the Legas passing TD.

Current Spartan QB Chevan Cordeiro threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Cooks led SJSU with seven catches for 125 yards and three scores. Kairee Robinson added 70 yards on the ground.

Parked at the stadium awaiting the arrival of the team and crew. Beautiful sunny day in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/vkEdSdfJIr — USU Football Truck (@USUFBTRUCK) October 20, 2023

Tied at 1-2 in the Mountain West, Utah State enters the weekend eighth in the conference followed immediately by SJSU. Air Force sits atop the conference standings as the only remaining unbeaten team.

San Jose State is 1-2 at home in 2023.

San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2)

The Spartans are led by Brent Brennan (29-47) in his seventh season with the program. Brennan led SJSU to a 7-5 record last season, including a 41-27 loss to Eastern Washington in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Spartans To Watch

Offense

SJSU has committed just four turnovers this season and is +6 in the turnover margin on the year. Their four TOs are eighth best in the country and the turnover margin is the 17th best in the country.

QB Chevan Cordeiro

A 6’1 senior, Cordero was named the MW Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after earning All-Mountain West Second Team recognition for his work in 2022. In seven starts this year, Cordeiro has completed 133-of-222 (59.9 percent) for 1,619 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Known for his accuracy, Cordeiro threw 117 passes without an interception earlier this season. He threw 170 passes in 2022 before throwing his first INT.

RB Kairee Robinson

A senior out of De La Salle HS, Robinson is coming off of a MW Offensive Player of the Week award, scoring a career-high four touchdowns last week against New Mexico. He finished the game with 189 total yards, including 126 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Robinson’s 6.45 yards per carry is No. 1 in the MW and 14th in the country. His 1,990 career-rushing yards are seventh in program history. He has scored a touchdown in every game this season.

WR Nick Nash

The 6-3, 198-pound redshirt junior was named the MW Offensive Player of the Week when he caught six passes and three touchdowns in the Spartans season-opening loss at USC. Nash has 30 grabs for 387 yards and four TDs this year.

Before this season, Nash had appeared in 30 games for SJSU, reeling in 11 catches.

Defense

The Spartans defense allows a paltry 186.1 yards per game, good for the 22nd-best pass defense in the country and no. 2 unit in the MW.

A 175-pound sophomore, Cole leads the Spartans and is fourth in the country with eight pass deflections. Cole has 16 tackles and one tackle for a loss in seven starts.

Cole intercepted his first pass of the season last weekend against New Mexico. He played 11 games with nine starts for FCS school Cal Poly last season. He picked off four passes as a freshman.

DE Tre Smith

Listed at 6’5 and 255 pounds, the redshirt sophomore defensive end has started six games this season after making 11 appearances for the Spartans without a start the previous two seasons.

Smith has 31 tackles this season, including four tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks. He has six sacks in his career.

LB Bryun Parham

A junior linebacker out of Long Beach, CA, Parham has 18 starts in 26 career games for SJSU.

Earlier this season in a loss at Boise State, Parham recorded 12 tackles and finished with a career-high two fumble recoveries. Parham enters the weekend fourth in the MW and 21st in the nation with 60 tackles.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

