Salt Lake police urge driver in fatal Redwood hit-and-run to turn themself in

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead after he was struck by a car near 1130 S. Redwood Road on Friday night.

About 10:56 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a man on the ground with critical injuries. Salt Lake City police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and found the man dead. Detectives stated that they believed the man was walking in the road when a southbound car on Redwood Road struck him and continued driving.

The identity of the driver, and the make and model of their car, are currently unknown, police said. The car likely has front-end and windshield damage. Salt Lake police urge anyone with any information to call the department and for the driver to turn themselves in immediately.

Redwood Road was closed from Indiana Avene to California Avenue until about 6 a.m. Saturday. The crash marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.