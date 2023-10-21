On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Garage on Beck restaurant burns Saturday morning, extensively damaged

Oct 21, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: 1:29 pm

fire damaged building with metal side walls...

An attic fire heavily damaged The Garage on Beck Saturday morning, Oct. 21, 2023. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Garage on Beck Roadhouse Grill and Stage burned Saturday morning, heavily damaging the popular spot for food and drink.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the 21-and-older establishment located at 1199 N. Beck Street in Salt Lake City.

According to SLCFD Battalion Chief Dan Walker, calls reporting the fire came in just before 10 a.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and a “deep-seated fire,” mostly in the building’s attic spaces.

Approximately 30 firefighters were on scene, including SLCFD and refinery fire crews. The fire was put out after about 40 minutes of close-quarters firefighting. Refineries are in close proximity to the grill that is a stand-alone business on the west side of Beck Street where it intersects with Victory Road.

No injuries to fire crews or other people were reported. People inside the building when the fire started were evacuated, though it is not known how many were there.

An attic fire heavily damaged The Garage on Beck Saturday morning, Oct. 21, 2023. (SLCPD)

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by SLCFD. According to Walker, the building sustained significant damage and will require repairs. Southbound Beck Street will be closed for about one hour during cleanup efforts.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.

