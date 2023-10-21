1 person hit and killed on the side of I-80 in Tooele County

KNOLLS, Tooele County — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while pulled over on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 about 14 miles east of Knolls in Tooele County.

About 9:10 a.m., a a Mercedes Sprinter van pulling a trailer was pulled over on the right shoulder on eastbound I-80 with the driver outside of the vehicle. A Hyundai Elantra approached the vehicle in the right lane and struck the trailer and then the driver of the van, killing the driver, according to Utah Highway Patrol officials.

No other injuries were sustained in the cash. Eastbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily stopped for the investigation but the left lane was reopened.

The identities of those involved were not released.