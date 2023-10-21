Hendricks, Sensabaugh, George Shine At Jazz Scrimmage

SALT LAKE CITY – The three Utah Jazz rookies also showed strong glimpses of their potential during the team’s open scrimmage on Saturday.

The Jazz hosted the practice in front of several thousand fans ahead of Wednesday’s regular season opener.

The scrimmage consisted of four seven-minute quarters, with the score resetting after each period.

Jazz Rookies Show Promise During Scrimmage

With a slower pace during the practice, all three of the team’s rookies looked more comfortable running the Jazz offense than they had in five preseason games.

After making just one appearance during the preseason, wing Brice Sensabaugh got a better opportunity to show what he offers the team.

The Ohio State product was given the opportunity to initiate the Jazz’s offense and looked steady as a primary ball handler.

🥶 in case you needed reminding 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RZwu7f8wac — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 21, 2023



Sensbaugh also knocked down a pair of three-pointers and showed better than advertised defensive awareness repeatedly jumping into passing lanes.

Taylor Hendricks continued to show his strong instincts as a rebounder, especially on the offensive end which led to easy putback finishes.

The Central Florida star also flashed his athleticism easily finishing above the rim in transition for a two-handed dunk.

After struggling to shoot the ball in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings, guard Keyonte George was dialed in from the three-point line.

The 16th overall pick consistently knocked down threes off the dribble late in the shot clock.

All three rookies concluded the game with the annual dance-off in front of fans.

incredibly unfortunate this has to be muted 🔇 🪩 the 2023 rookie dance-off 🪩 pic.twitter.com/PGubHy35Ya — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 21, 2023

Play Of The Game

Omer Yurtseven repeatedly took advantage of his size and athleticism when being defended by the smaller Micah Potter.

On one possession, Yurtseven caught the ball near the free throw line, drove to the hoop, and threw down an impressive dunk over Potter through contact.

Potter wanted an offensive foul, but Yurtseven wasn’t whistled for the wipeaway.

Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will face the Kings in their regular season opener on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

