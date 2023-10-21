BYU vs. Texas Tech: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Clash In Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is back at home this week as they host Texas Tech in Provo. It’s another Big 12 clash for the Cougars as they look to win their first game against one of the legacy members of the Big 12 Conference.

KSL Sports will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium providing coverage and updates throughout the night.

BYU is 4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 action. Texas Tech comes into the game at 3-4, 2-2 in the conference.

A big question for today’s game will be the status of Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. If Morton, who suffered an injury against Kansas State and is a game-time decision, can’t go today, it will be freshman Tech quarterback Jake Strong as the starter.

BYU’s big injury question is the status of running back Aidan Robbins. The former UNLV transfer hasn’t played since September 9 as he continues to deal with a rib injury. But BYU OC Aaron Roderick indicated that Robbins could play this week against Texas Tech.

That would be a nice jolt for BYU’s ground attack that enters the game 129th nationally in rush offense per game.

BYU vs Texas Tech

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Game Day Reading for BYU/Texas Tech

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

