On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU vs. Texas Tech: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Clash In Provo

Oct 21, 2023, 1:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is back at home this week as they host Texas Tech in Provo. It’s another Big 12 clash for the Cougars as they look to win their first game against one of the legacy members of the Big 12 Conference.

KSL Sports will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium providing coverage and updates throughout the night.

BYU is 4-2 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 action. Texas Tech comes into the game at 3-4, 2-2 in the conference.

A big question for today’s game will be the status of Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton. If Morton, who suffered an injury against Kansas State and is a game-time decision, can’t go today, it will be freshman Tech quarterback Jake Strong as the starter.

BYU’s big injury question is the status of running back Aidan Robbins. The former UNLV transfer hasn’t played since September 9 as he continues to deal with a rib injury. But BYU OC Aaron Roderick indicated that Robbins could play this week against Texas Tech.

That would be a nice jolt for BYU’s ground attack that enters the game 129th nationally in rush offense per game.

BYU vs Texas Tech

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Game Day Reading for BYU/Texas Tech

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Player Rips Oakland Owner John Fisher In Retirement Video: ‘Sell the team, dude’

Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hendricks, Sensabaugh, George Shine At Jazz Scrimmage

The three Utah Jazz rookies also showed strong glimpses of their potential during the team's open scrimmage on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Bryson Barnes Will Get The Start Against USC

Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Utah will once again be rolling with backup quarterback Bryson Barnes against USC.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Rose Bowl Foe Makes College GameDay Pick For Utah Vs. USC

A familiar face made helped make picks for the Utah versus USC game this morning on ESPN's College GameDay.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Takes On Confident San Jose State In Mountain West Battle

Despite lingering questions at QB, Utah State is prepared to clash with San Jose State no matter who lines up under center on Saturday.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz In-Arena Host Mariluz Cook Named Miss Utah USA

A native of West Palm Beach, Florida, Utah Jazz in-arena host and KSL Sports' own Mariluz Cook has been named Miss Utah USA.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU vs. Texas Tech: Key Plays, Highlights, Analysis From Big 12 Clash In Provo