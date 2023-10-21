Home under construction burns in Elk Ridge

ELK RIDGE, UTAH COUNTY — The Elk Ridge Fire Department responded Friday night to a structure fire in a home under construction near the intersection of Sky Hawk Way and Elk Ridge Drive.

According to Sgt. Austin Edwards of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Ridge FD received a call about the fire around 9:30 p.m. As of Saturday morning, the fire had been put out.

In a Facebook post, Elk Ridge FD thanked Payson Fire Rescue and the Woodland Hills Fire Department for their prompt response and assistance.

Though no injuries were reported, the damage to the structure was extensive. The cause of the fire is unknown but is currently under investigation.