CRIME

Murray guitar store robbed early Saturday morning, 11 guitars missing

Oct 21, 2023, 2:46 PM

BY MARK JONES


MURRAY — The Murray Police Department says a guitar store was robbed early Saturday morning and 11 guitars are missing.

The incident happened at the Guitar Czar, located at 5979 S. State Street at roughly 6:18 a.m.

The assistant store manager tells KSL TV that two individuals rolled up in a Ford Transit Connect. They struck the front door with a large rock. The assistant manager also tells KSL TV that the business had some security film on the glass, so it took the individuals a few attempts to break the glass.

However, once there was a hole in the door, one of the individuals ran through the hole and grabbed the guitars.

The assistant store manager also tells KSL TV the stolen guitars were likely damaged in the process. He says they were banged around and then pushed through the broken glass.

The value of the stolen guitars is $6,100.

