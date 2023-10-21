Sister Kathleen Eyring laid to rest, remembered as devoted to her family and faith

BOUNTIFUL — The funeral service for Sister Kathleen Eyring was held Saturday in Bountiful where she was remembered as “a true woman of God.”

Eyring is the wife to President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She passed away at her home on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. She was 82.

During Saturday’s funeral, family, friends and church leaders spoke of Sister Eyring’s devotion to family, service and Jesus Christ.

Church President Russell M. Nelson was unable to attend the funeral as he is still recovery from a recent fall. However, his remarks were read at the funeral by Preisdent Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency. President Nelson described her as “a true woman of God.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Dale G, Renlund all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also attended the funeral.

Eyring is the mother of six children – four sons and two daughters. She is also the grandmother to 34 grandchildren and a great grandmother to 31 great grandchildren.