Texas Tech Starting Third-String Quarterback Against BYU

PROVO – The Texas Tech Red Raiders plan to start their third-string quarterback during a road game at BYU, first reported by college football insider Brett McMurphy and later confirmed by the team.

The Cougars will host the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

The college football insider shared that Texas Tech will start third-string quarterback Jake Strong against BYU. Texas Tech’s starting quarterback Tyler Shough played in four games this season before suffering an injury. Backup Behren Morton has played in five games for the Red Raiders, including starting in their last three contests.

Our second true freshman QB all-time to make his first career start on the road. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JPneatixR7 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 21, 2023

“Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, who started past 3 games, is out w/shoulder injury at BYU, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ.” McMurphy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “True freshman Jake Strong will make his 1st career start. Strong becomes 3rd QB to start for Red Raiders this season.”

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton, who started past 3 games, is out w/shoulder injury at BYU, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. True freshman Jake Strong will make his 1st career start. Strong becomes 3rd QB to start for Red Raiders this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 21, 2023

Strong has only played in one game this season.

The quarterback replaced Morton during Texas Tech’s 38-21 loss against Kansas State on October 14. During the game, Strong was 16/28 passing for 173 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He also ran the ball once for 54 yards.

BYU’s game against Texas Tech is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders is BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game is also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

