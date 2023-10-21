McCae Hillstead Will Start For Utah State In Return From Concussion

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead will start for the Aggies today after missing the past two games due to a concussion. Senior Cooper Legas will serve as Hillstead’s backup.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

USU head coach Blake Anderson announced Hillstead as the starter in a pregame interview with KSL Sports Zone personality and voice of Utah State Athletics Scott Garrard.

RELATED: Head Coach Blake Anderson Breaks Down Aggies Quarterback Battle

Beautiful weather here in San Jose – it’s the Aggies and the Spartans. Pregame begins at 4; kickoff at 5 on 1280 AM and online at @kslsports pic.twitter.com/TRsfbcVG75 — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) October 21, 2023

“McCae will go,” Anderson said.

Hillstead has not played since suffering a concussion on the Aggies’ first drive of the second half against UConn on September 30. In four games, including two starts, the true freshman completed 52-of-90 passes for 730 yards, eight TDs, and five INTs.

Legas has played well, topping 300 yards in both starts since taking over for Hillstead against UConn. The senior has ten passing touchdowns in that time. For the season, Legas is 101-of-153 for 1,338 yards, 13 TDs, and six INTs.

With his first snap, Hillstead will lose his redshirt option this season.

RELATED: Utah State Takes On Confident San Jose State In Mountain West Battle

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is taking on the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24