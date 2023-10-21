On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

McCae Hillstead Will Start For Utah State In Return From Concussion

Oct 21, 2023, 4:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead will start for the Aggies today after missing the past two games due to a concussion. Senior Cooper Legas will serve as Hillstead’s backup.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2)  is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

USU head coach Blake Anderson announced Hillstead as the starter in a pregame interview with KSL Sports Zone personality and voice of Utah State Athletics Scott Garrard.

RELATED: Head Coach Blake Anderson Breaks Down Aggies Quarterback Battle

“McCae will go,”  Anderson said.

Hillstead has not played since suffering a concussion on the Aggies’ first drive of the second half against UConn on September 30. In four games, including two starts, the true freshman completed 52-of-90 passes for 730 yards, eight TDs, and five INTs.

Legas has played well, topping 300 yards in both starts since taking over for Hillstead against UConn. The senior has ten passing touchdowns in that time. For the season, Legas is 101-of-153 for 1,338 yards, 13 TDs, and six INTs.

With his first snap, Hillstead will lose his redshirt option this season.

RELATED: Utah State Takes On Confident San Jose State In Mountain West Battle

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

RELATED STORIES

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is taking on the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sione Vaki Puts Utah On Board Early Against USC Trojans

On just the third play of the game, QB Bryson Barnes found Sione Vaki who ran around the defense and into the end zone.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Finds End Zone For Utah State Aggies, Cuts Spartan Lead In Half

Rahsul Faison gave Utah State an injection of life with a five-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Spartans early lead in half.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cosmo, Cougarettes Break Out Dance Moves During Texas Tech-BYU Game

Cosmo and the Cougarettes broke out some dance moves during a routine in between quarters during a football game against Texas Tech.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texas Tech Fumbles, Eddie Heckard Recovers Ball For BYU Touchdown

BYU's Eddie Heckard recovered a Texas Tech fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the Cougars' game against the Red Raiders.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dye, Spires Combine To Create First Quarter Turnover For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – A big hit from Devin Dye gave Utah State new life after an early turnover gave San Jose State the ball deep in USU territory. Utah State (3-4, 1-2)  is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21. RELATED: McCae Hillstead Will Start For […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big LJ Martin Run Sets Up BYU Touchdown Against Texas Tech

BYU running back LJ Martin broke free for a big run to set up a touchdown drive on the opening drive of the Cougars' game against Texas Tech.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

McCae Hillstead Will Start For Utah State In Return From Concussion