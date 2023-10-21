On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Oct 21, 2023, 4:57 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Utah Football travels to LA Memorial Coliseum to face off against Pac-12 rival USC Trojans in a battle of Top 25 teams.

The Trojans look to get revenge against the Utes for losing in last year’s Pac-12 championship.

However, they will not be seeing the best of what Utah has to offer. The Utes have been plagued by the injury bug all season long. No injury is bigger than the one to QB Cam Rising who hasn’t suited up all season and will continue to watch from the sidelines against USC.

RELATED: QB Bryson Barnes Will Get The Start Against USC

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Sione Vaki Puts Utah On Board Early Against USC Trojans

On just the third play of the game, QB Bryson Barnes found Sione Vaki who ran around the defense and into the end zone.

14 minutes ago

