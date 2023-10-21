Big LJ Martin Run Sets Up BYU Touchdown Against Texas Tech

PROVO – BYU running back LJ Martin broke free for a big run to set up a touchdown drive on the opening drive of the Cougars’ game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

On the second offensive play of the game, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis pitched the ball out to Martin on an option play. The freshman running back found a seam and burst down the field for a career-long run of 55 yards.

#BYU‘s ground attack is alive! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

The rush moved the Cougars into Red Raider territory.

Five plays later, Slovis hit Roberts for a three-yard touchdown on 3rd & Goal to give BYU the first points of the evening.

On the board first! @BYUfootball A TD from @chase_roberts11 on the opening drive 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NZFPIkvC14 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

The Slovis-Roberts connection helped the Cougars take a 7-0 lead with 11:34 left in the first quarter.

The touchdown capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took 3:26 off the clock.

Following the score, Slovis was 3/4 passing for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Robert had one catch for three yards and a touchdown.

Martin ran the ball twice for 57 yards on the opening drive.

BYU’s game against Texas Tech is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland