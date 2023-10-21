Dye, Spires Combine To Create First Quarter Turnover For Utah State
Oct 21, 2023, 5:29 PM
LOGAN, Utah – A big hit from Devin Dye gave Utah State new life after an early turnover gave San Jose State the ball deep in USU territory.
Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.
After giving up an opening-drive touchdown to SJSU, Micah Davis put the Aggies behind the eight-ball when he fumbled away the ensuing kickoff.
With the Spartans deep in the USU red zone, Devin Dye hit Chevan Cordeiro to force a fumble that was recovered by junior defensive end Blaine Spires.
The Aggie drive would end with a McCae Hillstead interception near mid-field.
Week Eight Captains
Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.
Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.
Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans
Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA
The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.
