Dye, Spires Combine To Create First Quarter Turnover For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – A big hit from Devin Dye gave Utah State new life after an early turnover gave San Jose State the ball deep in USU territory.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

RELATED: McCae Hillstead Will Start For Utah State In Return From Concussion

After giving up an opening-drive touchdown to SJSU, Micah Davis put the Aggies behind the eight-ball when he fumbled away the ensuing kickoff.

With the Spartans deep in the USU red zone, Devin Dye hit Chevan Cordeiro to force a fumble that was recovered by junior defensive end Blaine Spires.

The Aggie drive would end with a McCae Hillstead interception near mid-field.

RELATED: Utah State Takes On Confident San Jose State In Mountain West Battle

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24