Texas Tech Fumbles, Eddie Heckard Recovers Ball For BYU Touchdown

PROVO – BYU‘s Eddie Heckard recovered a Texas Tech fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a two-score lead during the Cougars’ game against the Red Raiders.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

With 2:10 to play in the opening quarter, the Red Raiders fumbled the ball on an exhange between Jake Strong and Tahj Brooks. The ball was pushed back into the end zone as the Cougars and Red Raiders fought for the loose ball.

Heckard hopped on the pigskin for the fumble recovery and a BYU touchdown. After a PAT, the Cougars took a 14-0 lead.

It was BYU’s second defensive touchdown of the season.

Before Texas Tech’s fumble, the Red Raiders turned the ball over on downs on their first possession of the contest. Texas Tech’s first drive also ended in a fumble.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

