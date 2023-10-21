On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Cosmo, Cougarettes Break Out Dance Moves During Texas Tech-BYU Game

Oct 21, 2023, 6:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVOBYU mascot Cosmo the Cougar and the Cougarettes broke out some dance moves during a routine in between quarters during a football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

After the opening quarter, Cosmo and the Cougarettes took to the turf with a dance routine.

During recent years, Cosmo and the Cougarettes have grown in fame thanks to their outstanding performances during BYU sporting events.

Earlier this season, the Cougarettes didn’t perform due to some drama surrounding one of their routines. The group returned during BYU’s football game against Cincinnati.

BYU’s game against Texas Tech is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texas Tech Fumbles, Eddie Heckard Recovers Ball For BYU Touchdown

BYU's Eddie Heckard recovered a Texas Tech fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the Cougars' game against the Red Raiders.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dye, Spires Combine To Create First Quarter Turnover For Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – A big hit from Devin Dye gave Utah State new life after an early turnover gave San Jose State the ball deep in USU territory. Utah State (3-4, 1-2)  is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21. RELATED: McCae Hillstead Will Start For […]

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big LJ Martin Run Sets Up BYU Touchdown Against Texas Tech

BYU running back LJ Martin broke free for a big run to set up a touchdown drive on the opening drive of the Cougars' game against Texas Tech.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. USC Trojans Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football travels to LA Memorial Coliseum to face off against Pac-12 rival USC Trojans in a battle of Top 25 teams.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

McCae Hillstead Will Start For Utah State In Return From Concussion

Utah State freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead is in uniform and expected to start after missing the past two games due to a concussion.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texas Tech Starting Third-String Quarterback Against BYU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders plan to start their third-string quarterback during a road game at BYU, according to Brett McMurphy.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Cosmo, Cougarettes Break Out Dance Moves During Texas Tech-BYU Game