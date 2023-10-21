Rahsul Faison Finds End Zone For Utah State Aggies, Cuts Spartan Lead In Half

LOGAN, Utah – Rahsul Faison gave Utah State an injection of life with a five-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Spartans early lead in half.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

In what was by the Aggies’ best drive of the game thus far, McCae Hillstead settled in and marched the offense 75 yards in 12 plays before Faison took the first down handoff and rumbled into the end zone for Utah State’s first touchdown of the night.

Faison leads USU with 21 yards on three carries, scoring his third touchdown of the year. Hillstead is now 6-for-8 for 52 yards in the first half. Utah State trails the Spartans 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

