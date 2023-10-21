Micah Davis Touchdown Brings Utah State Even With San Jose State

LOGAN, Utah – After a rough first quarter, McCae Hillstead is showing why he earned the starting quarterback job despite missing the past two weeks with an injury. Hillstead hit Micah Davis for a long touchdown as the Aggies battled back against the Spartans.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

RELATED: Rahsul Faison Finds End Zone For Utah State Aggies, Cuts Spartan Lead In Half

Trailing 14-7, Utah State took advantage of a short field after SJSU missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. Davon Booth took over as the primary running back on the drive, gaining 23 yards before Hillstead found Micah Davis with a dart over the middle that Davis turned into a 25-yard touchdown.

After being limited to 49 yards of offense in the first period, Utah State has gained 124 yards in the second quarter on two drives.

RELATED: Dye, Spires Combine To Create First Quarter Turnover For Utah State

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

RELATED: Utah State Hopes To Build On Complete Game Effort In Fresno State Loss

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24