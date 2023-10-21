Micah Davis Touchdown Brings Utah State Even With San Jose State

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – After a rough first quarter, McCae Hillstead is showing why he earned the starting quarterback job despite missing the past two weeks with an injury. Hillstead hit Micah Davis for a long touchdown as the Aggies battled back against the Spartans.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2)  is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

Trailing 14-7, Utah State took advantage of a short field after SJSU missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. Davon Booth took over as the primary running back on the drive, gaining 23 yards before Hillstead found Micah Davis with a dart over the middle that Davis turned into a 25-yard touchdown.

After being limited to 49 yards of offense in the first period, Utah State has gained 124 yards in the second quarter on two drives.

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

