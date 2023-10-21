On the Site:
Texas Tech Player Ejected For Spitting In Face Of BYU's Tyler Batty

Oct 21, 2023, 6:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO – A member of the Red Raiders’ offense was ejected for spitting at BYU‘s Tyler Batty during the first half of the Cougars’ game against the Texas Tech.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

During the second quarter, Texas Tech tight end Jayden York and Batty confronted each other following a play by the Red Raiders’ offense. Officials ejected York after Batty said that he was spit on by the tight end.

As York left the field and went into the locker room, the crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium let the tight end know how they felt about the move with some boos.

York raised his arms in acknowledgement of the crowd noise.

BYU’s game against Texas Tech is broadcast on FS1, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM), and KSLSports.com.

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

