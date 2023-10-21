BYU WR Darius Lassiter Comes Up With Insane One-Handed Catch

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Darius Lassiter put together a highlight reel catch against Texas Tech.

During the second quarter of action between the Cougars and Red Raiders, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis went downfield on a first-down attempt. The receiver that he locked in on was Lassiter.

The pass was a bit high, but the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Lassiter stretched out to come up with an impressive one-handed catch.

BYU WR Darius Lassiter hauls in one-handed catch against Texas Tech

Instantly, fans inside the sold-out crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium were impressed with loud cheers from the effort and the execution of the former Eastern Michigan transfer.

Watch for yourself to see the catch.

Five plays later, Slovis looked for one of his top receiver targets again to make that one-handed catch even better for Lassiter.

BYU was in a third and goal on the Texas Tech four-yard line and Slovis fired a pass off to Lassiter, who came up with the catch again.

The touchdown catch put BYU in front of Texas Tech 21-7 with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.

Lassiter is up to four touchdown catches for the BYU offense this season. The performance against Texas Tech is already Lassiter’s first multi-catch game since a loss at Kansas last month.

Lassiter’s big game happened at a critical time, as usual starter Keanu Hill was out on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. Hill was wearing a boot on his right foot.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL Newsradio.

