BYU’s Eddie Heckard, Jakob Robinson Intercept Texas Tech QB During First Half

PROVO – BYU cornerbacks Eddie Heckard and Jakob Robinson each picked off true freshman quarterback Jake Strong during the first half of the Cougars’ game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

With 2:33 remaining in the first half, Heckard intercepted the ball after a pass by Strong was deflected by BYU’s Crew Wakley. The pick ended a nine-play, 45-yard drive by the Red Raiders.

BYU took advantage of the turnover by turning it into points on a field goal by Will Ferrin on the Cougars’ subsequent drive. The field goal gave BYU a 24-7 lead.

On Texas Tech’s next possession, Strong was intercepted by Robinson. The BYU cornerback returned the ball to the Red Raider 40-yard line as the first half game clock expired.

The Cougars took a 24-7 lead into the locker room at the break.

At halftime, Robinson had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, and an interception. Heckard had two total tackles, one solo tackle, 0.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

