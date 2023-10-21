BYU’s Ryan Rehkow Recovers Texas Tech Fumble On Punt Return

PROVO – BYU punter Ryan Rehkow punted the ball and then recovered a fumble on the same play during the Cougars’ game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

With 4:09 to go in the third quarter, the Cougars were forced to punt on a 4th & 13 from midfield. Texas Tech’s Myles Price received a punt from Rehkow before returning the ball 35 yards. However, Price lost the ball on a fumble that was forced by a punch out from BYU’s Tyler Batty.

Rehkow recovered the ball at the Texas Tech 44-yard line.

The Cougars converted the turnover into points.

Six plays and 20 yards later, Will Ferrin connected on a 41-yard field goal to give BYU a 27-7 lead.

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Texas Tech arrived in Utah with a 3-4 record on the season, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. After opening the season with losses to Wyoming and No. 13 Oregon, Texas Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans. The Red Raiders then suffered a loss on the road against West Virginia. After falling to the Mountaineers, the Red Raiders responded with wins against Houston and Baylor. Texas Tech is coming off a loss to Kansas State.

After opening the season with three straight wins over Sam Houston, Southern Utah, and Arkansas, the Cougars were 1-2 in their last three contests before facing Texas Tech. BYU fell at Kansas, beat Cincinnati at home, and then got crushed at TCU.

The matchup with the Red Raiders was BYU’s second of three consecutive games against teams from the Lone Star State.

The game was also the second-ever contest between Texas Tech and BYU. It was the Red Raiders’ first trip to Provo. BYU and Texas Tech’s only previous matchup game was in Lubbock in 1940. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars, 21-20.

