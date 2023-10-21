Utah State Not Going Away Quietly, Jalen Royals Finds End Zone

LOGAN, Utah – McCae Hillstead leaned on Utah State’s hottest receiver of late, connecting with Jalen Royals for a 20-yard TD to make it 35-21 Spartans with 5:38 remaining.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) is in San Jose facing the Spartans (2-5, 1-2) in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday, October 21.

Hillstead completed a handful of long passes on the drive before finding Royals on a slant pattern in the front of the end zone.

Royals lead USU with 60 yards and a TD on four catches. Hillstead is 16-of26 for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Utah State’s onside kick attempt following the touchdown failed.

Week Eight Captains

Utah State named five captains ahead of their game against San Jose State.

Senior linebacker Anthony Switzer; senior defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka; senior wide receiver Terrell Vaughn; junior tight end Broc Lane; and junior wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

Utah State Aggies vs. San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, October 21 – CEFCU Stadium | San Jose, CA

The Aggies will rekindle the fifth-longest series in school history when they meet SJSU. Utah State is 20-20-1 all-time against the Spartans and 8-11-1 on the road despite winning the last ten games between the two programs.

Radio: Aggie Sports Network

Scott Garrard & Kevin White

Online: KSLSportsZone

TV: CBS Sports Network

John Sadak, Randy Cross, & Tiffany Blackmon

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 269/753HD

• DISH: Ch. 158

• DirecTV: Ch. 221

Stream: utahstateaggies.com/watch/

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State (3-4, 1-2) will contend with the San Jose State Spartans (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, October 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (MT).

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.

