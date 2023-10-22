On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Missing Kearns man located safe, police say

Oct 21, 2023, 8:43 PM

(Unified Police Department/Facebook)...

(Unified Police Department/Facebook)

(Unified Police Department/Facebook)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM


KSL.com

KEARNS — Unified police have located a man with dementia who went missing Friday from Kearns.

A silver alert was issued Friday about 7:45 p.m. for Jody Corsey, 68. Police said he had been missing for several hours and they were concerned for Corsey’s safety because he has dementia and experiences hallucinations.

Police later updated a Facebook post to say that Corsey had been found safe, but it gave no other information.

Missing Kearns man located safe, police say