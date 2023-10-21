On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Bounces Back With Homecoming Win Over Texas Tech

Oct 21, 2023, 8:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO – The BYU football program bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a big homecoming win.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

BYU defeated Texas Tech, 27-14.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Up next for BYU

With the win, the Cougars improved to a 5-2 record.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the No. 8 Texas Longhorns on October 28 at 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Game Day Reading for BYU/Texas Tech

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Aidan Robbins Never Lost Confidence Returning From Injury

BYU running back Aidan Robbins hasn't been healthy for months. Now he's getting back and instantly showing his impact.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

Following Utah's big win over USC, it was announced that Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, and Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the season.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Upset Bid Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Austin Peay

Southern Utah had its chances but couldn't hang on to a second half lead, eventually falling 48-45 in double overtime against Austin Peay.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Failed Two-Point Try Dooms Utah Tech Football Against North Alabama

The Utah Tech football team fell short in its comeback attempt with a failed two-point attempt in the final minute against North Alabama.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches

After leaving the game against the USC Trojans with an injury, Utah linebacker Lander Barton was seen on the sideline with crutches.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 Utah Football Downs No. 18 USC On Last Second Field Goal

Utah Football defeated the No. 18 USC Trojans behind the foot of Cole Becker who nailed a game-winning field goal with no time on the clock.

55 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU Football Bounces Back With Homecoming Win Over Texas Tech