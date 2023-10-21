BYU Football Bounces Back With Homecoming Win Over Texas Tech

PROVO – The BYU football program bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a big homecoming win.

The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.

BYU defeated Texas Tech, 27-14.

Pregame

Big 12 Homecoming at #BYU features a pregame concert from DJ Ricky Barrera.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/BYCElar5NG — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU personnel notes from phase one of warmups before the Texas Tech game: – Did not see WR Keanu Hill – CB Kamden Garrett (ankle) was going through drills near the sideline with Jernaro Gilford. – CB Jayden Dunlap is dressed and participating in warmups. Dunlap has not played… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

HYPE US UP COACH!!! pic.twitter.com/2lEoVTOXcw — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 21, 2023

Texas Tech QB update: Not seeing Behren Morton in pregame warmups. The only QBs throwing passes for Tech are Jake Strong and WR Brady Boyd.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

These CougarTails are packed with bacon 😯 pic.twitter.com/roofflS51P — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

Based on pregame warmups, #BYU‘s RB depth chart today against Texas Tech: – LJ Martin

– Miles Davis

– Aidan Robbins#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU‘s starting offensive line is the same today as it was last week against TCU. – LT: Kingsley Suamataia

– LG: Paul Maile

– C: Connor Pay

– RG: Weylin Lapuaho

– RT: Brayden Keim#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

Our second true freshman QB all-time to make his first career start on the road. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/JPneatixR7 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 21, 2023

Alumni Flags today:

Graham Rowley DL 2010-2011, 2014-2015

Kyle Roberts DB 1987, 1990-1993

Vaha Ongoongotau DB 1994-95#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

Team flags:

USA – LB Harrison Taggart

Utah – K Will Ferrin

Big 12 – LB Sione Moa

Sione Veikoso 72 – DE Aisea Moa#BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

First Half

First Quarter

#BYU‘s ground attack is alive! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

55-yard rush is a season/career long for RB LJ Martin #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

it’s a beautiful day to play football pic.twitter.com/rpZSmxs8uh — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 21, 2023

#BYU WR Chase Roberts is on the sideline waiting to go in. He’s standing next to Fesi Sitake suited up.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

WR Chase Roberts 4th receiving TD of the year to lead BYU. QB Kedon Slovis with his 11th passing TD of the year, 79th of his collegiate career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

Texas Tech’s false start benefits them. Initially stopped on 3rd & 1, they convert a 3rd & 6 with star RB Tahj Brooks.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

On the board first! @BYUfootball A TD from @chase_roberts11 on the opening drive 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NZFPIkvC14 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Texas Tech entered tonight as the 8th fastest tempo team in the country. Continuing the up-tempo attack with their third-string QB.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

After that 4th down stop, BYU has allowed 2 of 9 conversions this year. The Cougars entered the game No. 4 nationally in 4th down conversions allowed. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

Big difference between a redshirt freshman and a true freshman starting at QB. Jake Strong drops the ball on 4th down for a turnover on downs.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

Aidan Robbins carries the ball for the first time since September 9. Three yard gain.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

Another look at it pic.twitter.com/24GgrDeNl4 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 21, 2023

P Ryan Rehkow’s 58-yard punt gives him a 50+ in 6 of 7 games this year. Rehkow entered the game No. 7 nationally in punting average at 48.15 and is the active career FBS leader in punting average (47.1) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

#BYU lands on a loose ball in the end zone and comes up with a defensive touchdown. Eddie Heckard recovers.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU DT John Nelson is on the sideline on an exercise bike. Trainers have looked at his ankle. Left the game during the first drive. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

FUMBLE IN THE END ZONE It’s recovered for a touchdown!! 🔥 @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/kyemDVJFgK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

1st quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/zITn7b4n2N — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

The first-quarter shutout is BYU’s third of the season (Sam Houston, Cincinnati) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023

the pics on this sequence 🤌 pic.twitter.com/nMg8Upa1xN — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 21, 2023

Second Quarter

Let Cosmo and the Cougarettes cook pic.twitter.com/E5KwdagRTk — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 21, 2023

Ain’t no one got moves like @byu_cosmo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/25114eDmxp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Blake Mangelson has to be one of the three most improved players on this year’s #BYU squad.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU DE Tyler Batty comes up with a big hit on Texas Tech punt returner Myles Price.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU‘s top gunner on special teams: Marcus McKenzie is not playing tonight. He’s on the sideline not in his pads.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

#BYU allows a 72-yard touchdown pass on 3rd & 16. Texas Tech QB Jake Strong connects with Xavier White on a defensive lapse by BYU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023

Whoa. Texas Tech TE Jayden York ejected for spitting on a #BYU player. BYU DE Tyler Batty was fired up after that happened. York left the field to some boos from the sell-out crowd.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Darius Lassiter one-handed grab! What a catch. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

With 3 receptions tonight, Isaac Rex now has 100 career receptions. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

WR Darius Lassiter with his 4th TD reception (4 yards) of the year to tie WR Chase Roberts for the team lead. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Eddie Heckard just makes plays 😎 Interception! pic.twitter.com/jBjTwjwdsN — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

CB Eddie Heckard with the INT off the tipped pass from S Crew Wakley #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

First time Heckard has had a fumble recovery and an INT in the same game in his career #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

5th made FG for K Will Ferrin this year (35 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Cougs add to the lead 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Ns75SHx7I3 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023

4th INT of the year for CB Jakob Robinson and 8th of his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Kalani Sitake on the #BYU Sports Network broadcast heading into the locker room up 24-7 on Texas Tech: “I thought that was our best half of the year.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

#BYU band performing songs from the Mario Bros movie at the half. pic.twitter.com/BI7hf8Vmuh — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

Best half of football #BYU has played this year. Let’s see if they can keep it rollin’ in the second half. Margin of victory matters. Hopefully, it’s pedal to the metal for the Cougars. @kslsports #BYUFootball — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023

What in the world was Texas Tech calling on that opening offensive series? #BYU forces a three-and-out in less than a minute of game action to open the third quarter. Tech called a draw on 3rd & 10. Gained two yards.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

For only the second time this season, #BYU has rushed for over 100 yards. The previous occurrence was against Sam Houston in the opener.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

#BYU punter Ryan Rehkow is back to his usual self after a week of struggles against TCU. Rehkow boots a punt inside the 10.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

RB LJ Martin has tied his career high with 91 rushing yards (Sam Houston) tonight #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

#BYU freshman Siale Esera checks in at the MACK linebacker spot and immediately comes up with a TFL on third down.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

doesn’t get any better than this. pic.twitter.com/hByg4vlWiA — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023

That was a kind spot on the Texas Tech fake punt. Thought it was short watching live.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Has Ryan Rehkow passed Lee Johnson as the greatest #BYU punter of all time? — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

70-yard punt is a season-long for P Ryan Rehkow. His career-best is a school record 83 in 2021 vs. Arizona State. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

#BYU‘s defense throughout the season has been excellent on fourth down. Ethan Slade comes up with a PBU to force another turnover on downs.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Ethan Slade with a big PBU. Crew Wakley has been making plays. Hats off to those dudes and Jay Hill for outstanding safety play today. @kslsports #BYU #BYUFOOTBALL — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023

DANG!! Tyler Batty laid the HAMMER on that forced fumble. What a sensational effort play from Batty. @kslsports #BYU #BYUFOOTBALL — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023

P Ryan Rehkow recovers his first career fumble. Tyler Batty with his 2nd forced fumble this year and 3rd of his career. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Best runs from Aidan Robbins as a #BYU Cougar. It would be huge for BYU if they could get him some confidence for the final stretch of the season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

BYU with a season-high in rushing (119) topping previous high of 112 vs. Sam Houston. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

K Will Ferrin with his second FG of the game (41 yards), 6th of the year. Second game with multiple made FG (Kansas) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Strange call on 3rd & 8 from #BYU. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Tyler Batty stock continues to trend up. Don’t spit in that man’s face. He’s been excellent tonight against Texas Tech. Making plays on defense and special teams.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

three more for the Cougs 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ESG4vWBDqD — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 22, 2023

Stats after 3Q: pic.twitter.com/X8oUFxGIQW — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023

Fourth Quarter

Cosmo got in on the fire knife fun Number one mascot in America is an absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/bVVuDMwe8i — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

seriously tho… what can’t I do pic.twitter.com/l5Nxn6chdZ — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) October 22, 2023

Crew Wakley has established himself as the starter going forward at safety. Excellent game tonight.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Third down defense is struggling again tonight. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023

Up next for BYU

With the win, the Cougars improved to a 5-2 record.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the No. 8 Texas Longhorns on October 28 at 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

