BYU Football Bounces Back With Homecoming Win Over Texas Tech
Oct 21, 2023, 8:35 PM
PROVO – The BYU football program bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a big homecoming win.
The Cougars hosted the Red Raiders at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Saturday, October 21.
BYU defeated Texas Tech, 27-14.
Pregame
#BYU personnel notes from phase one of warmups before the Texas Tech game:
– Did not see WR Keanu Hill
– CB Kamden Garrett (ankle) was going through drills near the sideline with Jernaro Gilford.
– CB Jayden Dunlap is dressed and participating in warmups. Dunlap has not played…
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
Texas Tech QB update:
Not seeing Behren Morton in pregame warmups. The only QBs throwing passes for Tech are Jake Strong and WR Brady Boyd.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
Based on pregame warmups, #BYU‘s RB depth chart today against Texas Tech:
– LJ Martin
– Miles Davis
– Aidan Robbins#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
#BYU‘s starting offensive line is the same today as it was last week against TCU.
– LT: Kingsley Suamataia
– LG: Paul Maile
– C: Connor Pay
– RG: Weylin Lapuaho
– RT: Brayden Keim#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
Alumni Flags today:
Graham Rowley DL 2010-2011, 2014-2015
Kyle Roberts DB 1987, 1990-1993
Vaha Ongoongotau DB 1994-95#BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
Team flags:
USA – LB Harrison Taggart
Utah – K Will Ferrin
Big 12 – LB Sione Moa
Sione Veikoso 72 – DE Aisea Moa#BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
First Half
First Quarter
#BYU‘s ground attack is alive!
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
55-yard rush is a season/career long for RB LJ Martin #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
#BYU WR Chase Roberts is on the sideline waiting to go in. He’s standing next to Fesi Sitake suited up.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
opening drive tuddy from @chase_roberts11 😎 pic.twitter.com/kxPe0plBMs
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 21, 2023
WR Chase Roberts 4th receiving TD of the year to lead BYU. QB Kedon Slovis with his 11th passing TD of the year, 79th of his collegiate career. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
What a start for #BYU! Opening drive touchdown as Kedon Slovis connects with Chase Roberts.#BYUFootball #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/jSoiEr1x2J
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 21, 2023
Texas Tech’s false start benefits them. Initially stopped on 3rd & 1, they convert a 3rd & 6 with star RB Tahj Brooks.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
On the board first! @BYUfootball
Texas Tech entered tonight as the 8th fastest tempo team in the country. Continuing the up-tempo attack with their third-string QB.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
After that 4th down stop, BYU has allowed 2 of 9 conversions this year. The Cougars entered the game No. 4 nationally in 4th down conversions allowed. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
Big difference between a redshirt freshman and a true freshman starting at QB.
Jake Strong drops the ball on 4th down for a turnover on downs.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
GOALINE STAND!!!!!!
Aidan Robbins carries the ball for the first time since September 9.
Three yard gain.#BYUFootball #BYU
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
P Ryan Rehkow’s 58-yard punt gives him a 50+ in 6 of 7 games this year. Rehkow entered the game No. 7 nationally in punting average at 48.15 and is the active career FBS leader in punting average (47.1) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
#BYU lands on a loose ball in the end zone and comes up with a defensive touchdown.
Eddie Heckard recovers.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
Defensive Touchdown!#BYU’s Eddie Heckard lands on a fumble in the end zone.
Cougs rolling.#BYUFootball #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/iMyLNGZ9Zn
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 21, 2023
#BYU DT John Nelson is on the sideline on an exercise bike. Trainers have looked at his ankle. Left the game during the first drive. #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
1st quarter stats: pic.twitter.com/zITn7b4n2N
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
The first-quarter shutout is BYU’s third of the season (Sam Houston, Cincinnati) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 21, 2023
BYU – 14
Texas Tech – 0
Second Quarter
Blake Mangelson has to be one of the three most improved players on this year’s #BYU squad.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
#BYU DE Tyler Batty comes up with a big hit on Texas Tech punt returner Myles Price.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
#BYU‘s top gunner on special teams: Marcus McKenzie is not playing tonight. He’s on the sideline not in his pads.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
#BYU allows a 72-yard touchdown pass on 3rd & 16.
Texas Tech QB Jake Strong connects with Xavier White on a defensive lapse by BYU.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2023
Whoa. Texas Tech TE Jayden York ejected for spitting on a #BYU player.
BYU DE Tyler Batty was fired up after that happened.
York left the field to some boos from the sell-out crowd.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Darius Lassiter one-handed grab! What a catch.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
With 3 receptions tonight, Isaac Rex now has 100 career receptions. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
WR Darius Lassiter with his 4th TD reception (4 yards) of the year to tie WR Chase Roberts for the team lead. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Darius Lassiter dominated on that TD drive. 🤙 #BYU #BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/d0c3Fxet7i
Eddie Heckard just makes plays 😎
CB Eddie Heckard with the INT off the tipped pass from S Crew Wakley #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
First time Heckard has had a fumble recovery and an INT in the same game in his career #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
5th made FG for K Will Ferrin this year (35 yards) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
4th INT of the year for CB Jakob Robinson and 8th of his career. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Halftime stats: pic.twitter.com/4FrfhSQqls
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Kalani Sitake on the #BYU Sports Network broadcast heading into the locker room up 24-7 on Texas Tech:
“I thought that was our best half of the year.”#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
BYU – 24
Texas Tech – 7
Second Half
Third Quarter
Best half of football #BYU has played this year.
Let’s see if they can keep it rollin’ in the second half.
Margin of victory matters. Hopefully, it’s pedal to the metal for the Cougars. @kslsports #BYUFootball
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023
What in the world was Texas Tech calling on that opening offensive series? #BYU forces a three-and-out in less than a minute of game action to open the third quarter.
Tech called a draw on 3rd & 10. Gained two yards.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
For only the second time this season, #BYU has rushed for over 100 yards.
The previous occurrence was against Sam Houston in the opener.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
#BYU punter Ryan Rehkow is back to his usual self after a week of struggles against TCU.
Rehkow boots a punt inside the 10.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
RB LJ Martin has tied his career high with 91 rushing yards (Sam Houston) tonight #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
#BYU freshman Siale Esera checks in at the MACK linebacker spot and immediately comes up with a TFL on third down.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
That was a kind spot on the Texas Tech fake punt. Thought it was short watching live.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Has Ryan Rehkow passed Lee Johnson as the greatest #BYU punter of all time?
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
70-yard punt is a season-long for P Ryan Rehkow. His career-best is a school record 83 in 2021 vs. Arizona State. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
#BYU‘s defense throughout the season has been excellent on fourth down.
Ethan Slade comes up with a PBU to force another turnover on downs.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Ethan Slade with a big PBU.
Crew Wakley has been making plays.
Hats off to those dudes and Jay Hill for outstanding safety play today. @kslsports #BYU #BYUFOOTBALL
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023
DANG!! Tyler Batty laid the HAMMER on that forced fumble.
What a sensational effort play from Batty. @kslsports #BYU #BYUFOOTBALL
— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 22, 2023
P Ryan Rehkow recovers his first career fumble. Tyler Batty with his 2nd forced fumble this year and 3rd of his career. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Best runs from Aidan Robbins as a #BYU Cougar.
It would be huge for BYU if they could get him some confidence for the final stretch of the season.#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
BYU with a season-high in rushing (119) topping previous high of 112 vs. Sam Houston. #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
K Will Ferrin with his second FG of the game (41 yards), 6th of the year. Second game with multiple made FG (Kansas) #BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Strange call on 3rd & 8 from #BYU.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Tyler Batty stock continues to trend up.
Don’t spit in that man’s face.
He’s been excellent tonight against Texas Tech. Making plays on defense and special teams.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
SELL OUT#BYU‘s attendance at LES against Texas Tech: 63,523#BYUFootball #GoCougs #Big12 pic.twitter.com/cGGlKwW7wo
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023
BYU – 27
Texas Tech – 7
Stats after 3Q: pic.twitter.com/X8oUFxGIQW
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Fourth Quarter
Attendance:
63,523#BYUFootball
— BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 22, 2023
Crew Wakley has established himself as the starter going forward at safety.
Excellent game tonight.#BYU #BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Third down defense is struggling again tonight.
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 22, 2023
Up next for BYU
With the win, the Cougars improved to a 5-2 record.
BYU’s next game is on the road against the No. 8 Texas Longhorns on October 28 at 1:30 p.m. (MDT).
