Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over Colorado Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY – After neither team could get on the board in the first 70 minutes, Diego Luna took matters into his own hands.

The goal was Luna’s fifth of the season.

What a finish from Diego Luna! 🤩 Watch live NOW for free on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/ykJhCmfGyJ pic.twitter.com/OjzBXCfqgV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 22, 2023

Luna ran out on the break, saved the ball from going out of bounds, and sent a strike past the Rapids goalkeeper into the top right corner.

Luna also scored in Real Salt Lake’s last game against the LA Galaxy.

RSL could potentially move up the West standings with a win. Luna’s score made it so they just had to hold onto their lead for the remaining 20 minutes.

Real Salt Lake To End Regular Season Against Rival Colorado Rapids

RSL and Colorado have already played twice this season. Real Salt Lake took the win in both matchups.

Most recently, they defeated the Rapids at home, 2-0, to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup.

13-5 but who’s counting pic.twitter.com/OVQ9eDSyhg — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) September 3, 2023

RSL comes off of a draw against the LA Galaxy on the road.

Goals from Anderson Julio and Diego Luna brought Real Salt Lake back from down 2-0.

RSL is currently fifth in the West with a record of 13-12-8.

GUESS WHO’S BACK pic.twitter.com/RxULI2DT9T — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 5, 2023

Colorado sits at the bottom of the conference with a record of 5-16-12.

The Rapids have two losses and two draws in their last five games.

RSL only trails the four-seed Houston Dynamo by one point. A win could put Real in the top four in the West with much better positioning in postseason play.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

