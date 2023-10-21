On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over Colorado Rapids

Oct 21, 2023, 9:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After neither team could get on the board in the first 70 minutes, Diego Luna took matters into his own hands.

The goal was Luna’s fifth of the season.

Luna ran out on the break, saved the ball from going out of bounds, and sent a strike past the Rapids goalkeeper into the top right corner.

Luna also scored in Real Salt Lake’s last game against the LA Galaxy.

RELATED: Diego Luna Brings Real Salt Lake Even With LA Galaxy

RSL could potentially move up the West standings with a win. Luna’s score made it so they just had to hold onto their lead for the remaining 20 minutes.

Real Salt Lake To End Regular Season Against Rival Colorado Rapids

RSL and Colorado have already played twice this season. Real Salt Lake took the win in both matchups.

Most recently, they defeated the Rapids at home, 2-0, to claim the Rocky Mountain Cup.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

RSL comes off of a draw against the LA Galaxy on the road.

Goals from Anderson Julio and Diego Luna brought Real Salt Lake back from down 2-0.

RELATED: Diego Luna’s 76th Minute Equalizer Gives Real Salt Lake Road Point

RSL is currently fifth in the West with a record of 13-12-8.

Colorado sits at the bottom of the conference with a record of 5-16-12.

The Rapids have two losses and two draws in their last five games.

RSL only trails the four-seed Houston Dynamo by one point. A win could put Real in the top four in the West with much better positioning in postseason play.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Aidan Robbins Never Lost Confidence Returning From Injury

BYU running back Aidan Robbins hasn't been healthy for months. Now he's getting back and instantly showing his impact.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

Following Utah's big win over USC, it was announced that Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, and Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the season.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Upset Bid Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Austin Peay

Southern Utah had its chances but couldn't hang on to a second half lead, eventually falling 48-45 in double overtime against Austin Peay.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Failed Two-Point Try Dooms Utah Tech Football Against North Alabama

The Utah Tech football team fell short in its comeback attempt with a failed two-point attempt in the final minute against North Alabama.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches

After leaving the game against the USC Trojans with an injury, Utah linebacker Lander Barton was seen on the sideline with crutches.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 Utah Football Downs No. 18 USC On Last Second Field Goal

Utah Football defeated the No. 18 USC Trojans behind the foot of Cole Becker who nailed a game-winning field goal with no time on the clock.

55 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over Colorado Rapids