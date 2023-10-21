BYU Defense Leads The Way With Five Turnovers Against Texas Tech

On the Site:
Oct 21, 2023, 9:16 PM

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team bounced back in the win column soundly defeating Texas Tech 27-14.

They never trailed after jumping out to an early 14-0 in the first quarter.

The offense only generated three points in the second half, making the game closer than it needed to be.

Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s homecoming victory.

Who was the MVP for BYU football?

I don’t do this often, but I can’t give this out to any singular player.

Instead, I think it’s fitting that the entire defense be recognized for their performance against Texas Tech.

Multiple defenders made big plays that determined the outcome.

Safeties Ethan Slade and Crew Wakley forced multiple turnovers.

Wakley led the team in tackles with 11.

Defense end Tyler Batty had the hit of the night on a Texas Tech punt return that forced a fumble in the third quarter.

Eddie Heckard scored a touchdown and hauled in an interception on a tipped pass from Wakley.

The Red Raiders rattled off 389 yards of offense, but credit the Cougar defense for forcing five turnovers.

Including two turnovers on downs, the BYU defense clearly won the game holding Texas Tech to 14 points.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

For the first time this season, the BYU offense got off to a fast start.

Their opening drive went 75 yards in seven plays, resulting in a short touchdown pass to Chase Roberts.

Following a punt on the Cougar’s second drive, the BYU defense made the play of the game.

True freshman Texas Tech Quarterback Jake Strong fumbled a “read-option” handoff with Tahj Brooks.

The fumbled ball went into the endzone where Eddie Heckard fell on it for a touchdown. 

It was a huge moment for the BYU defense who had some breathing room for the first time this season.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

It was tempting to say that the turnover margin (5-0) was the most interesting statistic. However, one other number really jumped off the box score.

Texas Tech ran 80 plays in the game, 23 more than BYU.

It was an ugly second half for the Cougar offense that only managed 78 yards.

Their longest drive of the second half was their final drive of the game.

BYU kept the ball nine plays but only managed 12 yards on that drive.

That’s not going to get the job done going forward against the hardest part of their conference schedule.

When was the game won for BYU football?

The Cougars led 27-7 halfway through the fourth quarter.

Poor offense in the second half kept the Red Raiders alive longer than they should have been.

Ethan Slade and the BYU defense closed the door on Texas Tech midway through the fourth quarter when Slade intercepted a deep pass for his first career interception.

It was a fitting moment for the defense that made plays through the entire game en route to the Cougar’s fifth win of the season.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter here.

 

