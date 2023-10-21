On the Site:
Weber State Drops Game At Eastern Washington For Third Straight Loss

Oct 21, 2023, 9:32 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State football program suffered its third consecutive loss as the Wildcats fell on the road to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Weber State falls to Eastern Washington

The Eagles hosted the Wildcats at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington on Saturday, October 21.

Weber State lost to Eastern Washington, 31-23.

After a strong first half, the Wildcats were outscored by a touchdown in the second half and fell by one possession away from home.

Eastern Washington opened the night’s scoring with a touchdown run four minutes into the game. Near the end of the opening quarter, the Wildcats got onto the scoreboard with a 44-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson.

In the second quarter, the Eagles stretched their lead to 14-3 on another short touchdown run.

Weber State responded with a one-yard touchdown run by Kris Jackson to make it a 14-10 game with 6:19 left in the first half.

Another Thompson field goal from 40 yards out cut Eastern Washington’s lead to 14-13 at the break.

Following halftime, the Eagles extended their advantage with a field goal in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats took their first lead of the game on a seven-yard touchdown run by Richie Munoz with 14:56 to play.

However, the Eagles quickly regained the lead with a touchdown at the 12:48 mark of the final quarter.

With 10:21 remaining, Thompson connected on another field goal, a 34-yard kick, to trim Eastern Washington’s lead to 24-23.

Jared Taylor of the Eagles put the game away with a three-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left. The score pushed Eastern Washington’s lead to 31-23.

Up next for Weber State football

With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to a record of 3-5 on the season, including 1-4 in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats will have a bye in Week 9.

Weber State’s next game is on the road against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, November 4 at 4 p.m. (MDT). The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

