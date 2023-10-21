No. 14 Utah Football Downs No. 18 USC On Last Second Field Goal

LOS ANGELES – Utah Football defeated the No. 18 USC Trojans behind the foot of Cole Becker who nailed a game-winning field goal with no time on the clock.

Outside of Becker, the MVP for Utah had to be either Sione Vaki or Bryson Barnes.

Vaki continued his dominance on both sides of the ball. He had two touchdowns and over 200 total yards. Barnes posted three touchdowns and continued his undefeated streak as a starter.

The Utes eliminated the Trojans from playoff contention with the 34-32 win.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

USC wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Utah offense will be up first.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson hits the outside for a first down. Gets it on the next possession for eight yards. 2nd and 2.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes hits Sione Vaki for a 53 yard touchdown. That felt way too easy.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams keeps and takes off for 13 yards. Trojans on the Utah 45 yard line.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC answers back quickly off a Marshawn Lloyd 45-yard run. Tied ball game.#UTAH 7 | #USC 7 11:49 Q1#UTAHvsUSC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Utah moving backwards right now. 3rd and 9 after a penalty and negative play. #Utes don’t convert. Bouwmeester out to punt. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams completes a monster pass to put the Trojans in the Utah red zone.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC with some trickery for the go-up score.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC takes the lead after Zachariah Branch sweeps to the side for the go-ahead touchdown.#UTAH 7 | #USC 14 6:17 Q1#UTAHvsUSC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Mikey Matthews finds a hole for a 47-yard return. #Utes starting with great field position.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson gets nowhere on 3rd and 4. Utah staying out on the field for 4th down.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds a wide open Sione Vaki for eight yards and the first down. No one was on him.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson pops through a hole for 20 yards. Once again, no one for USC saw him, accounted for him.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Jaylon Glover in the game, finds a crease for seven yards to help negate an earlier penalty. 2nd and 8. Bryson Barnes keeps on the next plays and ties it up with a 10-yard touchdown run.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah ties the game again after staying on the field during a critical 4th and 4. Bryson Barnes found Sione Vaki for eight yards and the first down. A few plays later Barnes kept the ball for the 10-yard touchdown.#UTAH 14 | #USC 14 1:54 Q1#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Utah was ready for that Caleb Williams keeper. Only gained a yard. USC will punt. Big stop for the #Utes#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

END OF QUARTER Tied game in Los Angeles after the first quarter of play. #Utes finished the quarter with a big stop on 3rd and 2 and will have the ball to start the second quarter.#UTAH 14 | #USC 14#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Second Quarter

USC has been ready for Ja’Quinden Jackson this time. 3rd and 5 for the #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

They weren’t ready for Devaughn Vele however who picked up 14 yards and first down dragging the field.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes with his first hesitation of the game- costs him 12 yards on the sack.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah can’t recover from the sack and will punt the ball away.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah defense holds strong and gets Caleb Williams and the USC offense off the field.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes completes to Sione Vaki for 36 yards. USC also gets hit for a blindside block that tacks another 15 on. 1st and 10 for the #Utes form the USC 25.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Sione Vaki gets the carry on 3rd and 5, comes up a yard short. #Utes going for it on 4th and 1. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps and comes up short. Turnover on downs at the USC 17.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams finds Lake McCree wide open for 32 yards.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC taking their turn at moving backwards after a big gain. 2nd and 19.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams picks up six yards on 3rd and 14. Trojans to punt.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes finds Devaughn Vele for 17 yards. First down #Utes. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Sione Vaki with the moves picking up 20 yards and another Utah first down.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

A bad exchange on the hand-off results in a fumble. Utah recovers the fumble. #Utes get hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty in addition. 3rd and 23. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah will have to punt. There is 1:30 left in the half.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams goes deep down the sideline on 2nd and 10. JT Broughton breaks it up. Williams meets Connor O’Toole on 3rd and 10. END OF HALF#UTAH 14 | #USC 14#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Second Half

Third Quarter

USC starts with the ball this half. Utah’s Cole Bishop should be back in the lineup this half as well.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams swallowed up by Van Fillinger on 3rd and 5. Loss of five. USC will punt away. Great effort by Utah’s defense to start the half.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson takes off for nine yards. #Utes knocking on USC’s door.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps and gains six yards. 2nd and goal #Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes looked like he was in trouble…then he found Landen King for the go-ahead touchdown.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah takes the lead after Bryson Barnes found tight end Landen King for a six yard touchdown grab. The go-ahead score was set up by a strong defensive outing for the Utes and a 22-yard Money Parks reception.#UTAH 21 | #USC 14 7:30 Q3#GoUtes #UteProud #22Forever — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Utah had Caleb Williams on the ropes, but he Houdinied his way to a first down instead.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Fumble on the next play was recovered by Cole Bishop. #Utes take over on their 45 yard line.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes completes to Devaughn Vele for six yards. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps and finds a giant hole up the middle for 11 yards. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Ja’Quinden Jackson gets the carry and almost breaks it. 26 yard gain to the Trojan 15.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes hits Sione Vaki who makes a NASTY cut on his way to the end zone. #Utes extend their lead by two-scores. #GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah extends their lead to two-scores after the defense recovered a fumble on the last USC drive. Bryson Barnes hit Sione Vaki for the 15-yard score.#UTAH 28 | #USC 14 3:28 Q3#GoUtes #UteProud — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams finds a wide-open Tahj Washington for 40-yards. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Junior Tafuna deflects Caleb Williams’ pass. USC to kick the field goal on 4th and 9. 44-yard field goal is good. USC cuts into Utah’s lead. End of the 3rd.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Fourth Quarter

USC comes up with the pick six and makes this game a lot closer.#UTAHvsUSC — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC comes up with a 30-yard pick six to cut down Utah’s lead to start the 4th quarter. A 2-point conversion attempt was failed.#UTAH 28 | #USC 23 13:28 Q4#UTAHvsUSC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes answers back like a champ with a 36-yard completion to Sione Vaki. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Bryson Barnes keeps and picks up five yards on a crucial 3rd down for the 1st down.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Sione Vaki takes the ball, stretches wide and hits the hole for 23 yards.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Utah can’t convert on 3rd and 7. Cole Becker puts a 33-yard FG through to give the #Utes a little breathing room.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Jonah Elliss gets Caleb Williams for a loss of 6. 2nd and 16 for USC after the sack.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

USC settles for a field goal to lower Utah’s lead to five. Utes ball with 3 minutes left. 🏈@Utah_Football 31@uscfb 26#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

Oooooffffff. That was a critical special teams mistake.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

A big return sets up a rushing TD for Caleb Williams. Trojans miss on the two-point conversion to leave the lead at one. Utes have just under two minutes to regain the lead.@Utah_Football 31@uscfb 32#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 22, 2023

