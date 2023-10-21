On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches

Oct 21, 2023, 9:52 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – After leaving the game against the USC Trojans with an injury, Utah linebacker Lander Barton was seen on the sideline with crutches.

Losing Barton would be devastating to a Utah team that has already dealt with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Before going down, Barton recorded 9 total tackles (4 solo tackles) against the Trojans.

No other Ute had more than five tackles.

RELATED: No. 14 Utah Football Downs No. 18 USC On Last-Second Field Goal

Utah was able to pull out a 34-32 win despite losing Barton.

About Lander Barton

Barton is a sophomore linebacker from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

At Brighton High School, Barton was named a High School All-American, invited to the All-American Bowl, was a two-time all-state first-team selection, a two-time all-region first-team, and earned the Region 6 MVP in 2020.

Coming out of high school, Barton was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 2 recruit in the state of Utah, and the No. 17 linebacker in the nation.

In his freshman season in 2022, Barton saw action in all 14 games (3 starts). He led all freshman Utes with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Barton was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team. He was also the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Barton’s two brothers, Mom, and Dad all played sports at the University of Utah.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 Utah Football Downs No. 18 USC On Last Second Field Goal

Utah Football defeated the No. 18 USC Trojans behind the foot of Cole Becker who nailed a game-winning field goal with no time on the clock.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Drops Game At Eastern Washington For Third Straight Loss

The Weber State football program suffered its third consecutive loss as the Wildcats fell on the road to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Defense Leads The Way With Five Turnovers Against Texas Tech

Eddie Heckard recovering a fumble for a touchdown was a huge moment for the BYU defense who had some breathing room for the first time this season.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over Colorado Rapids

After neither team could get on the board in the first 70 minutes, Diego Luna took matters into his own hands.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Bounce Back Victory Against Texas Tech

The BYU Cougars responded to their worst loss in years by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a win on homecoming.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Bounces Back With Homecoming Win Over Texas Tech

The BYU football program bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU by taking down the Texas Tech Red Raiders for a big homecoming win.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches