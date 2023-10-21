Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches

LOS ANGELES – After leaving the game against the USC Trojans with an injury, Utah linebacker Lander Barton was seen on the sideline with crutches.

Losing Barton would be devastating to a Utah team that has already dealt with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Lander Barton on the sideline with crutches and a boot. Will find out post-game what’s up.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 22, 2023

Before going down, Barton recorded 9 total tackles (4 solo tackles) against the Trojans.

No other Ute had more than five tackles.

Utah was able to pull out a 34-32 win despite losing Barton.

About Lander Barton

Barton is a sophomore linebacker from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

At Brighton High School, Barton was named a High School All-American, invited to the All-American Bowl, was a two-time all-state first-team selection, a two-time all-region first-team, and earned the Region 6 MVP in 2020.

Coming out of high school, Barton was a four-star recruit, rated the No. 2 recruit in the state of Utah, and the No. 17 linebacker in the nation.

In his freshman season in 2022, Barton saw action in all 14 games (3 starts). He led all freshman Utes with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Barton was named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team. He was also the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Barton’s two brothers, Mom, and Dad all played sports at the University of Utah.

