Failed Two-Point Try Dooms Utah Tech Football Against North Alabama

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech football team fell short in its comeback attempt with a failed two-point attempt in the final minute against the North Alabama Lions.

The Lions hosted the Trailblazers at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Alabama on Saturday, October 21.

The Trailblazers came into the contest after having a bye in Week 7. The extra week wasn’t enough as the Blazers fell a couple of points short of victory.

Utah Tech lost to North Alabama, 31-30.

After trailing by double-digits in the first half, the Trailblazers nearly pulled off a second half comeback against the Lions.

The Lions opened the contest with a 20-yard touchdown run only 2:36 into the evening.

North Alabama stretched its lead to 10-0 with a 36-yard field goal during the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Trailblazers finally got onto the scoreboard with a 17-yard pass from Kobe Tracy to Rickie Johnson with 4:28 to play until halftime. The Tracy-Johnson connection cut North Alabama’s lead to 17-7.

However, the Lions replied with an 18-yard touchdown run to push their lead back to 10 points with 2:26 remaining in the second quarter.

As the game clock expired before the break, Connor Brooksby connected on a 32-yard field goal to cut North Alabama’s lead to 17-10 at halftime.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Utah Tech’s Ronnie Walker Jr. broke across the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run to tie that game at 17-17.

Late in the third quarter, Dennis Moody gave the lead back to the Lions with a goal line touchdown run.

With 6:11 to go, the Trailblazers began their fourth quarter comeback attempt on a four-yard touchdown pass from Tracy to Beau Sparks. The score knotted the scoreboard at 24-24.

With 1:37 to play, the Lions took the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass.

With 31 seconds remaining, the Trailblazers scored a touchdown on a 19-yard connection between Tracy and Beau Sparks. However, the Trailblazers decided to go for two and the win instead of kicking a game-tying PAT.

Utah Tech’s two-point try failed and the Trailblazers suffered a one-point loss.

Up next for Utah Tech football

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 2-5 this season, including 1-1 in United Athletic Conference action.

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

