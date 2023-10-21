Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Following Utah Football’s big win over the USC Trojans, it was announced that QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuithe, and LB Lander Barton will all miss the remainder of the season.

Rising and Kuithe have not played yet this season. Barton left the game against the Trojans.

Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe are done for the season. Lander Barton is also done for the season. — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) October 22, 2023

Barton later returned to the sideline with crutches and a walking boot.

After months of speculation on Rising’s injury status, Utah bit the bullet and announced that he will miss the rest of the season on Saturday.

Despite missing Rising, Kuithe, and a handful of other starters, Utah pulled out a 34-32 win over the USC Trojans.

Cam Rising will be able to suit up for the Utes next season under the NCAA’s Medical Redshirt rule.

As long as he doesn’t play a single down, Rising can return despite being a senior.

Bryson Barnes has stepped up mightily in Rising’s absence. He connected on 14 of his 22 attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Barnes is still undefeated as a starter.

