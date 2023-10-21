On the Site:
Oct 21, 2023, 10:20 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Following Utah Football’s big win over the USC Trojans, it was announced that QB Cam Rising, TE Brant Kuithe, and LB Lander Barton will all miss the remainder of the season.

Rising and Kuithe have not played yet this season. Barton left the game against the Trojans.

Barton later returned to the sideline with crutches and a walking boot.

RELATED: Lander Barton Exits Game With Injury, Returns To Sideline On Crutches

After months of speculation on Rising’s injury status, Utah bit the bullet and announced that he will miss the rest of the season on Saturday.

Despite missing Rising, Kuithe, and a handful of other starters, Utah pulled out a 34-32 win over the USC Trojans.

Cam Rising will be able to suit up for the Utes next season under the NCAA’s Medical Redshirt rule.

As long as he doesn’t play a single down, Rising can return despite being a senior.

Bryson Barnes has stepped up mightily in Rising’s absence. He connected on 14 of his 22 attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Barnes is still undefeated as a starter.

Are you on Threads yet? Let's connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season