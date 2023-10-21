On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Beats Rival Colorado Rapids To Conclude Regular Season

Oct 21, 2023, 10:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A late goal from Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a victory over rival Colorado Rapids in the regular season finale.

RSL and the Rapids have faced off three times this season in MLS play. Real took all three wins.

They claimed the Rocky Mountain Cup earlier this year after defeating Colorado in game two.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Defeats Colorado Rapids To Claim Rocky Mountain Cup

Real Salt Lake Beats Colorado Rapids For Fourth Time This Year

First Half

The Rapids came out of the gates aggressively. They quickly made their way into the attacking third and looked to get on the board early.

RSL held strong and got the ball back onto Colorado’s side.

Danny Musovski took a shot on goal in the fifth minute but Colorado goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez was able to make the save.

The Rapids would take the next six shots of the game. Four of the shots missed the mark. Zac MacMath was able to step in front of the other two.

Anderson Julio was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 30th minute.

Braian Ojeda attempted a strike from the center of the box but Rodriguez made the save in the middle of the goal.

Both clubs played excellent defense in the first half.

RSL and Colorado both took one more shot before the end of the half but neither found the mark.

Real Salt Lake and Colorado went into halftime tied at 0.

In the two other games played against the Rapids this season, Real scored four of its five goals in the first half.

Second Half

Diego Luna nearly put RSL on the board just after half but his attempt was saved.

The trend of defense continued in DSG Park.

Neither side could build much momentum and small mistakes erased potential scoring opportunities.

The Rapids continued to take shots that were hopeful at best. Of their first 15 shot attempts, just four were on goal.

In the 74th minute, Diego Luna stepped up big for RSL.

He ran on the break and sent a strike toward the top right corner from the left side to give Real a 1-0 lead.

RELATED: Diego Luna Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over Colorado Rapids

In the final stretch, the RSL defense did a fantastic job of bending but not breaking. Colorado attempted four shots leading up to the end of the game.

Two were saved, one was blocked, and one missed to the right.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake held strong and walked out of Colorado with a 1-0 win and three points.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Epic, Farewell Win At USC

Utah/USC has been a great series and the last game for the foreseeable future did not disappoint as the Utes pulled off a win in L.A.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah’s Substance Bests USC Pageantry Once Again

Utah Utes continues to go about its workmanlike business. Leave the flash and glitter down in tinsel town.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Aidan Robbins Never Lost Confidence Returning From Injury

BYU running back Aidan Robbins hasn't been healthy for months. Now he's getting back and instantly showing his impact.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

Following Utah's big win over USC, it was announced that Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, and Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Upset Bid Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Austin Peay

Southern Utah had its chances but couldn't hang on to a second half lead, eventually falling 48-45 in double overtime against Austin Peay.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Failed Two-Point Try Dooms Utah Tech Football Against North Alabama

The Utah Tech football team fell short in its comeback attempt with a failed two-point attempt in the final minute against North Alabama.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Real Salt Lake Beats Rival Colorado Rapids To Conclude Regular Season