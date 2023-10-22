On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Epic, Farewell Win At USC

Oct 21, 2023, 11:35 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Bryson Barnes - Utah Utes - Rose Bowl Game

LOS ANGELES – Utah versus USC has been a great series and the last round for the foreseeable future did not disappoint as the Utes pulled off a final, epic win in the Coliseum.

The Utes and Trojans will be going their separate ways in 2024. USC will be heading to the Big 10. Utah to the Big 12, but not before beating the blue blood of the soon to be defunct Pac-12 for a fourth straight time and second straight time in their house.

Utah looked dead in the water after blowing a two-score lead with a 1:46 left in the game. The Utes never flinched even down 32-31 and needing one last drive to kick a game-winning field goal. Quarterback Bryson Barnes delivered just that, resulting in a 34-32 final score in favor of Utah.

Here are three takeaways from Utah’s spectacular parting win in Los Angeles.

Takeaway No. 1: Pig Farmer Vs. Heisman Winner

By now we all know Bryson Barnes’ backstory- the plucky, can-do Pig Farmer from Milford, Utah who keeps finding himself in positions to be Utah’s unlikely hero.

It started in the Utes’ first Rose Bowl appearance against Ohio State. Barnes then followed it up with his first real start and win last season against Washington State, getting the call-up at the 12th hour. His number was then subsequently called up during Utah’s second Rose Bowl appearance and then to start for Utah’s opener against Florida as the team waited on starter Cam Rising.

Barnes lost the backup role to Nate Johnson for three games after a poor performance at Baylor but was called back to action last week against Cal and fared well. This all led up to this night. The night Bryson Barnes truly cemented himself as a Utah legend.

Barnes finished the night 14 of 23 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 10 times for 57 yards and one more touchdown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Takeaway No. 2: Sione Vaki

Does much more need to be said, really? My NFL contacts loved him before the past two weeks as just a defensive player. They love him even more now that he’s showing chops as an offensive player too.

Versatility matters.

So does doing anything and everything you can for your team when they are down on their luck with injuries.

Vaki has been all of that and more for the Utes.

Against USC Vaki rushed nine times for 68 yards and he was also deadly in the passing game pulling in five receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Vaki added two tackles on the night.

He was a difference maker.

Takeaway No. 3: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

This is not the Utah football team we thought we were going to get, but maybe it was the one we needed.

We talk so much anymore about conference realignment, larger than life college athletes raking in ridiculous NIL money, the haves and the have nots- all the things that are souring fans on college football.

Utah figuring out how to win as a team with some of their biggest stars out while taking on one of their hardest schedules in history is just the reminder we all need that we work better together.

We accomplish more when we have each other’s backs- no matter how frustrating a situation is.

Utah is doing the thing. They are 6-1 and they have done it in the most unexpected way possible. Fans should be proud of that.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Beats Rival Colorado Rapids To Conclude Regular Season

A late goal from Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a victory over rival Colorado Rapids in the regular season finale.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: Utah’s Substance Bests USC Pageantry Once Again

Utah Utes continues to go about its workmanlike business. Leave the flash and glitter down in tinsel town.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU RB Aidan Robbins Never Lost Confidence Returning From Injury

BYU running back Aidan Robbins hasn't been healthy for months. Now he's getting back and instantly showing his impact.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, Lander Barton All Out For Season

Following Utah's big win over USC, it was announced that Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe, and Lander Barton will miss the remainder of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah’s Upset Bid Comes Up Short Against No. 24 Austin Peay

Southern Utah had its chances but couldn't hang on to a second half lead, eventually falling 48-45 in double overtime against Austin Peay.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Failed Two-Point Try Dooms Utah Tech Football Against North Alabama

The Utah Tech football team fell short in its comeback attempt with a failed two-point attempt in the final minute against North Alabama.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Epic, Farewell Win At USC