Social Media Goes Crazy After Utah Football Beats USC For 4th Straight Time

LOS ANGELES – Utah football set social media in a frenzy after they beat the USC Trojans for the fourth straight time.

It’s the end of an era as both the Utes and Trojans head to different conferences in 2024. The series has always been an entertaining one and so it’s not surprising that the last installment of the series for the foreseeable future went out with a bang.

The banged-up Utes walked away from L.A. with a 34-32 victory in the Coliseum that will certainly be talked about for years to come.

Utah Beat USC With A Pig Farmer At QB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

This account is now officially a Bryson Barnes fan account pic.twitter.com/sDftGn2w0Z — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 22, 2023

BREAKING: Bryson Barnes is seeking partial ownership of the NFL team that drafts him. pic.twitter.com/aHKtNdDUhq — Zachary (@osuzack) October 22, 2023

This 2 box says it all for this game. The winning quarterback Bryson Barnes during the post game win interview, while Caleb Williams does the surrender cobra on the bench. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/U0zQ3htl0S — Nick Park (@sput_nick) October 22, 2023

watch a man feel the holy spirit of bryson barnes for the first time. a calloused cynic turned faithful. bryson bares has done more for the salvation of mankind, save cam rising, than any man. ever. tattoo coming soon. stay tuned 🐷 pic.twitter.com/VppEvioaz9 — Lloyd Money (Parks) Mayweather (@dchasemac) October 22, 2023

I’ve temporarily added a pig emoji to my Twitter handle cuz I think Bryson Barnes is one of the best stories in CF. I love his grit, and he’s proven that he belongs. pic.twitter.com/RaPbXGrm0u — The Palangi Kalani 🐷 (@TimoteoMitchell) October 22, 2023

I’ve seen enough… I want #Utah QB Bryson Barnes to be the future QB of the New England Patriots. That kid is a leader. The kid completed 14 of his 23 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception vs USC tonight. The Junior QB also had ten carries for 57… pic.twitter.com/eVgKf4vcgy — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) October 22, 2023

You can’t beat a man who refuses to quit. That’s Kyle Whittingham. That’s Bryson Barnes. That’s Sione Vaki. — Andrew (@amccullough105) October 22, 2023

I don’t care what else happens, I’m never saying a word against Bryson Barnes ever again. What a performance. — Connor (@cronair) October 22, 2023

Utah’s Do-Everything Man, Sione Vaki

LOOK AT THAT MAN GO!!! Sione Vaki in for his 2nd TD of the night! 🙌 📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/88BxT4LTIp — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 22, 2023

Utah All-Everything Back Sione Vaki has four catches for 113 yards with rushes for 40 yards and two TDs. He is annihilating USC’s defense. pic.twitter.com/dENv2rjB9w — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 22, 2023

Sione Vaki is a way better 2-way player than I was and honestly ion know what position he really plays but I do know that I PLAY RUNNINGBACK😂😂😂😂 — Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) October 22, 2023

I ❤️ Sione Vaki — Logan Fano (@LoganFano) October 22, 2023

Dogs of the week. SIONE THE TONGAN TERROR VAKI (might just be the dog of the decade after the last two weeks). DOG.

BRYSON WAR PIGS BARNES. DOG.

ICE COLE BECKER. DOG.

THE VAN FILLINGER/O TOOLE/JONAH ELLIS COMBO. DOG. pic.twitter.com/Di7mc1dImx — Braden Shamo (@BradenShamo) October 22, 2023

Sione Vaki is quickly becoming your favorite player’s favorite player pic.twitter.com/Ve6gibRCCB — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 22, 2023

Move over Travis Hunter. Sione Vaki is the best 2 way player in college football. https://t.co/FdmGmoNAJ0 — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) October 22, 2023

General Reactions After Utah Beat USC

See the Caleb Williams numbers vs Top 25 defenses? 51%, 6-6 TD/INT, 172 YPG Ouch. Good topic for Monday @MattZemek @Tim_Prangley #USC #UTAHvsUSC — Mark Rogers (@MarkRogersTV) October 22, 2023

The gamemanship by Whitt is top notch.#UTAHvsUSC — Your Conscience (@UteManG) October 22, 2023

UTAH TAKES DOWN USC ON A WALK-OFF FG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xM3dUdRKJZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2023

USC vs. Utah: 0-3 USC vs. anybody else: 17-2 (Lincoln Riley/Caleb Williams era) pic.twitter.com/8ny9bVBdXL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 22, 2023

Hey, Caleb and Lincoln. How many games has Utah beat USC in the past three seasons, combined? pic.twitter.com/TXskaBQkC4 — christian judd (@christianmjudd) October 22, 2023

Utah has won 4 straight games vs USC, tied for the 2nd-longest win streak against the Trojans by a Pac-12 school in the Poll Era (since 1936). UCLA won 8 straight vs USC from 1991-98. pic.twitter.com/jaLgIKfMge — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2023

Lincoln Riley: “Can we stop Utah?” USC defense: pic.twitter.com/PdTavR1ug2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 22, 2023

Utah has beaten USC 34-32 in the Coliseum with a QB who was a walk-on, a TB who is a safety and a HC who is a wizard — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 22, 2023

Lincoln Riley is 17-5 since leaving Oklahoma for USC. 3 of those 5 losses are to Utah. — DOC (@DearOldCrimson) October 22, 2023

This is why Utah fans are sad to leave the Pac 12. This game looks likes it’s headed for an instant classic. Utah and USC have a decade plus now of high intensity, thrilling games. It sucks those are going away to travel to Iowa and Kansas. — Tanner Martin (@TanMart03) October 22, 2023

It’s crazy how things worked out for Utah in the Pac12 vs USC. First game in the Pac12 at the coliseum: our possible game-tying FG gets blocked. Tonight our last Pac12 game vs USC in the coliseum we win on a walk-off FG! Go Utes! — PavyUte (@PavyUte) October 22, 2023

Utah beating USC in typical Utah fashion is amazing. We close out that series with four consecutive wins. Lincoln Riley never beat Kyle Whittingham. “They’ve got a Heisman at QB, we’ve got a Pig Farmer.” -Kyle Whittingham — Glass Half Ute. (@GlassHalfUte) October 22, 2023

