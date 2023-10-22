On the Site:
Social Media Goes Crazy After Utah Football Beats USC For 4th Straight Time

Oct 22, 2023, 1:17 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Utah football set social media in a frenzy after they beat the USC Trojans for the fourth straight time.

It’s the end of an era as both the Utes and Trojans head to different conferences in 2024. The series has always been an entertaining one and so it’s not surprising that the last installment of the series for the foreseeable future went out with a bang.

The banged-up Utes walked away from L.A. with a 34-32 victory in the Coliseum that will certainly be talked about for years to come.

Utah Beat USC With A Pig Farmer At QB

 

Utah’s Do-Everything Man, Sione Vaki

General Reactions After Utah Beat USC

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

Social Media Goes Crazy After Utah Football Beats USC For 4th Straight Time