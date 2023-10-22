On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive

Oct 22, 2023, 11:48 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in De...

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn't known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SOPHIA TAREEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


Funeral services were set Sunday for a Detroit synagogue president found fatally stabbed at her home as authorities investigated a motive and asked the public not to draw quick conclusions.

Samantha Woll, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and was a former aide to Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, was remembered as a community leader who worked to build bridges.

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

Funeral services were to take place Sunday afternoon in suburban Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the killing has left many unanswered questions, and he asked the public to be patient as investigators examine all available evidence. In a statement late Saturday, he said the department had “mobilized many of its resources and has been leveraging every law enforcement and community resource it has to help further the investigation.”

Police did not have an update Sunday morning.

Authorities said Woll’s body was found at her home Saturday morning after someone called officers to alert them of a person lying on the ground unresponsive.

“While at the scene, police officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim’s residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred,” Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022.

Religious groups in the Detroit area praised her interfaith work.

The Michigan chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations called her death a “tragic loss,” noting interfaith work with Woll’s congregation. That included a prayer vigil for the victims of the deadly 2018 attack on a Pennsylvania synagogue.

“We are troubled by the horrific murder of Samantha Woll, a beloved leader within her faith community in Metro Detroit,” said Dawud Walid, the Muslim advocacy group’s executive director, in a Saturday statement.

Slotkin also commented on X, saying Saturday that she was heartbroken by Woll’s death.

“In politics and in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness,” Slotkin said.

Tareen reported from Chicago.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former President Donald Trump has claimed Sidney Powell was “never” his attorney on October 22....

Marshall Cohen and Kristen Holmes, CNN

After Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia case, Trump claims she was ‘never’ his attorney, despite their past ties

Former President Donald Trump claimed Sidney Powell was “never” his attorney in a social media post Sunday, three days after she pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case.

21 minutes ago

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie could be your next Halloween costume. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictu...

Leah Asmelash, CNN

This year’s most popular (and relevant) Halloween costumes

Halloween, our annual celebration of the scary, has long been a showcase for ghost costumes and vampire teeth. But Barbie and Spider-Man are amongst this year’s top pop culture-inspired costumes.

3 hours ago

A growing share of adults are buying toys for themselves. (Christopher Dilts, Bloomberg/Getty Image...

Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

How toy and game companies are winning back their grown-up former customers

(CNN) —I was on vacation and hanging out quietly in the hotel room with my friend when, out of nowhere, she screamed “Zoo Pals are back!” We immediately tried to buy some. But to our misfortune, they were sold out. For days we refreshed the page to see if they were back in stock. Sure […]

19 hours ago

Sydney Powell, Donald Trump and Kenneth Chesebro are pictured in a split image. Two stalwart allies...

Zachary Cohen and Marshall Cohen, CNN

Back-to-back plea deals pose grave legal threat to Donald Trump

Two stalwart allies of former President Donald Trump flipped against him this week. That now could be a threat to the former president's ability to fend off any criminal charges.

21 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, second from left, looks towards a large "Welcome to Mexico" sign that i...

Associated Press

Venezuelans become largest nationality for illegal border crossings as September numbers surge

Venezuelans became the largest nationality arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border.

1 day ago

In this photo provided by Susan Hodgson, her mistakenly demolished family home sits in a pile of lu...

Associated Press

Woman returns from vacation, finds Atlanta home demolished

A Georgia woman returned home from vacation to discover her house had been demolished.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive