One man critical after West Jordan apartment shooting

WEST JORDAN — One man is in critical condition after a West Jordan shooting early Sunday.

At approximately 5:04 a.m., the West Jordan Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at Geneva Village Apartments.

Aleya Mason with WJPD said that when they arrived at the scene, a victim was discovered a short distance away from where the shooting was reported. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect and motive are unknown by police and currently being investigated. Mason said they do believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.