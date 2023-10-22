On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

One man critical after West Jordan apartment shooting

Oct 22, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:38 pm

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — One man is in critical condition after a West Jordan shooting early Sunday.

At approximately 5:04 a.m., the West Jordan Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at Geneva Village Apartments.

Aleya Mason with WJPD said that when they arrived at the scene, a victim was discovered a short distance away from where the shooting was reported. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The suspect and motive are unknown by police and currently being investigated. Mason said they do believe this to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Police arrest 2 in connection with 2021 Lake Tahoe-area shooting that killed a man, wounded his wife

Police have arrested two people in Nevada in connection to a Lake Tahoe-area attack that left a man dead and his wife in critical condition.

2 days ago

Unified Police Department...

Mark Jones and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Man allegedly hits victims baseball cap with bullet during road rage

Unified Police say a 23-year-old man is in custody following his alleged involvement in a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

6 days ago

West Valley City police car...

Michael Houck

Teen arrested for shooting, paralyzing one, almost hitting a sleeping 3-year-old

A shootout between three teens left one teenager paralyzed while a stray bullet almost hit a sleeping 3-year-old early Saturday morning.

6 days ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two teens arrested in connection to fatal Salt Lake shooting

Police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

6 days ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Two teens hospitalized after being shot in Ogden

Two teens were sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, Ogden police say.

11 days ago

The Utah County Sheriff's Office truck miles out from the scene. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound

A man was shot and killed by deputies who reported to a call that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a spokesman from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

One man critical after West Jordan apartment shooting