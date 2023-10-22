On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

ESPN’s College GameDay Coming To Salt Lake City For Oregon-Utah Game

Oct 22, 2023, 11:22 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN announced that it will bring its famous pregame show College GameDay to Salt Lake City for the Week 9 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes.

ESPN College GameDay coming to Utah

The Utes will host the Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Both teams will enter the meeting with 6-1 records, including 3-1 in Pac-12 Conference games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Picks Off Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Julian Blackmon hauled in his second interception of the season during the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Gets Back On Track, Oklahoma State Trending Up

The latest installment of Big 12 Power Rankings from "First & 12."

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After 4th Straight Win Over USC

Utah put on a gutty show against USC, earning their fourth straight win over the Trojans and moving up the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Goes Crazy After Utah Football Beats USC For 4th Straight Time

Utah football set social media in a frenzy after they beat the USC Trojans for the fourth straight time on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Epic, Farewell Win At USC

Utah/USC has been a great series and the last game for the foreseeable future did not disappoint as the Utes pulled off a win in L.A.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Beats Rival Colorado Rapids To Conclude Regular Season

A late goal from Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a victory over rival Colorado Rapids in the regular season finale.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

ESPN’s College GameDay Coming To Salt Lake City For Oregon-Utah Game