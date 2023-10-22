ESPN’s College GameDay Coming To Salt Lake City For Oregon-Utah Game

SALT LAKE CITY – ESPN announced that it will bring its famous pregame show College GameDay to Salt Lake City for the Week 9 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes.

The Utes will host the Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Both teams will enter the meeting with 6-1 records, including 3-1 in Pac-12 Conference games.

