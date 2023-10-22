On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After 4th Straight Win Over USC

Oct 22, 2023, 12:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football team put on a gutty show against USC Saturday night earning their fourth straight win over the Trojans and moving up the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Utes felt like they found an offensive identity last weekend against Cal and they put it to the test the following week traveling to Los Angeles to take on USC one last time. Mission accomplished.

RELATED: ESPN’s College GameDay Coming To Salt Lake City For Oregon-Utah Game

It won’t get any easier for the Utes however as they have to turn around and host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this coming weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

After their impressive win over USC, Utah football is now up one spot to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Utes are joined by five other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25, Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and USC.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/15/23

RELATED STORIES

  1. Georgia (7-0)
  2. Michigan (8-0)
  3. Ohio State (7-0)
  4. Florida State (7-0)
  5. Washington (7-0)
  6. Oklahoma (7-0)
  7. Texas (6-1)
  8. Oregon (6-1)
  9. Alabama (7-1)
  10. Penn State (6-1)
  11. Oregon State (6-1)
  12. Ole Miss (6-1)
  13. Utah (6-1)
  14. Notre Dame (6-2)
  15. LSU (6-2)
  16. Missouri (7-1)
  17. North Carolina (6-1)
  18. Louisville (6-1)
  19. Air Force (7-0)
  20. Duke (5-2)
  21. Tennessee (5-2)
  22. Tulane (6-1)
  23. UCLA (5-2)
  24. USC (6-2)
  25. James Madison (7-0)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Picks Off Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Julian Blackmon hauled in his second interception of the season during the Week 7 game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Gets Back On Track, Oklahoma State Trending Up

The latest installment of Big 12 Power Rankings from "First & 12."

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN’s College GameDay Coming To Salt Lake City For Oregon-Utah Game

ESPN announced that it will bring College GameDay to Salt Lake City for the Week 9 showdown between the Oregon and Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Goes Crazy After Utah Football Beats USC For 4th Straight Time

Utah football set social media in a frenzy after they beat the USC Trojans for the fourth straight time on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Epic, Farewell Win At USC

Utah/USC has been a great series and the last game for the foreseeable future did not disappoint as the Utes pulled off a win in L.A.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Beats Rival Colorado Rapids To Conclude Regular Season

A late goal from Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a victory over rival Colorado Rapids in the regular season finale.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After 4th Straight Win Over USC