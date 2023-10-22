Utah Moves Up AP Top 25 Poll After 4th Straight Win Over USC

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football team put on a gutty show against USC Saturday night earning their fourth straight win over the Trojans and moving up the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Utes felt like they found an offensive identity last weekend against Cal and they put it to the test the following week traveling to Los Angeles to take on USC one last time. Mission accomplished.

It won’t get any easier for the Utes however as they have to turn around and host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this coming weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Where Does Utah Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the season at No. 14, moving up to No. 12 in weeks two and three then climbing up to No. 11, and finally No. 10 before hitting a setback against Oregon State that dropped them to No. 18. Utah’s position improved to No. 16 without playing in Week 6 and jumped once more after their game against Cal to No. 14.

After their impressive win over USC, Utah football is now up one spot to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Utes are joined by five other conference-mates in the latest AP Top 25, Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, and USC.

Ironically, this Pac-12 football renaissance happens to be occurring in what will be the last year of the conference as we know it.

USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon will all be making their way to the Big Ten in 2024, while Utah and Colorado will make their way to the Big 12. Oregon State and Washington State are currently stuck in no-man’s land having launched a lawsuit against the conference in regard to the abrupt ending of the Pac-12.

AP Top 25: Week Of 10/15/23

Georgia (7-0) Michigan (8-0) Ohio State (7-0) Florida State (7-0) Washington (7-0) Oklahoma (7-0) Texas (6-1) Oregon (6-1) Alabama (7-1) Penn State (6-1) Oregon State (6-1) Ole Miss (6-1) Utah (6-1) Notre Dame (6-2) LSU (6-2) Missouri (7-1) North Carolina (6-1) Louisville (6-1) Air Force (7-0) Duke (5-2) Tennessee (5-2) Tulane (6-1) UCLA (5-2) USC (6-2) James Madison (7-0)

